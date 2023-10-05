Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Prime Big Deal Days iOS 17 watchOS 10 macOS Sonoma Spy Series Best Deals Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Tech Mobile

Every hands-on video of the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 we could find

By
Published Oct 4th, 2023 8:00PM EDT
Pixel lineup 2023
Image: Google

Well, that didn’t take long! Today, Google hosted its annual Made by Google event. At the event, the company unveiled the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 ProPixel Watch 2, and Pixel Buds Pro. The company also showed off a ton of new AI features like Assistant with Bard that are coming to the phone, watch, and other devices. It was a jam-packed event.

If you watched the event but wish you got even more time with the phones and the watch, you’re in luck. Google already gave the devices out to reviewers, and as soon as the event wrapped up, outlets and influencers published a slew of hands-on videos on YouTube. While these aren’t the official reviews, they are giving us a first impression of all of the new devices from your favorite YouTubers and tech outlets.

I’ve put together all of the videos I could find below, so go ahead and start binge-watching! The first section contains all of the hands-on videos I could find for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and the second section contains the same for the Pixel Watch 2:

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel Watch 2

Don’t Miss: Google just beat Apple with its promise to support the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro for 7 years

This article talks about:

Joe Wituschek Tech News Contributor

Joe Wituschek is a Tech News Contributor for BGR.

With expertise in tech that spans over 10 years, Joe covers the technology industry's breaking news, opinion pieces and reviews.

Joe Wituschek's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News