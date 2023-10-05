Every hands-on video of the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 we could find

Well, that didn’t take long! Today, Google hosted its annual Made by Google event. At the event, the company unveiled the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Buds Pro. The company also showed off a ton of new AI features like Assistant with Bard that are coming to the phone, watch, and other devices. It was a jam-packed event.

If you watched the event but wish you got even more time with the phones and the watch, you’re in luck. Google already gave the devices out to reviewers, and as soon as the event wrapped up, outlets and influencers published a slew of hands-on videos on YouTube. While these aren’t the official reviews, they are giving us a first impression of all of the new devices from your favorite YouTubers and tech outlets.

I’ve put together all of the videos I could find below, so go ahead and start binge-watching! The first section contains all of the hands-on videos I could find for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and the second section contains the same for the Pixel Watch 2:

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel Watch 2