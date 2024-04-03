Don’t forget: Google is killing Dropcam Pro, Dropcam, and Nest Secure on April 8

About a year after Google announced that it would soon be dropping support for the Dropcam and Dropcam Pro cameras as well as the Nest Secure alarm system, the company has issued one final reminder. On April 8, 2024, all three devices will stop working.

If you own a Nest Secure, it will no longer be accessible in the Nest app starting April 8. Google emailed eligible Nest Secure owners an offer for a free Self Setup System from ADT (up to $485 value) or $200 for the Google Store. The offer can be redeemed until May 7, 2024, so be sure to search your inbox if you think you might have missed the email.

As for the Dropcam and Dropcam Pro, both cameras will stop working on April 8. You also won’t be able to manage them from the Nest app, and no new video history will be recorded. They will basically become paperweights once Google drops support.

Similar to the Nest Secure, Google sent eligible Dropcam owners an offer towards a Nest Cam last year. That offer is also available until May 7, 2024.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

You’ll also have a very limited amount of time to download your Dropcam or Dropcam Pro video history before it’s gone for good. If you want to learn how to create and download clips from your Dropcam, visit this support page on Google’s website.

It is worth noting that Google will not automatically cancel your Nest Aware subscription when its support for the Dropcams ends. Nest Aware will still work with other supported devices, but if you don’t have any other Nest devices in your house, you can go ahead and cancel the subscription right now at home.nest.com or through the Google Home app.

Finally, Google points out that Nest Guard will no longer be able to connect the Nest x Yale Lock to Wi-Fi on April 8. You have to replace your Nest Guard with the newer Nest Connect, and until you do, your lock will go offline. You can still use your lock offline, but you will need a passcode, which you can learn how to create here. If you don’t create a passcode by April 7, you won’t be able to use it or manage it with the Nest app until you get a Nest Connect.

Add these devices to the lengthy list of products, apps, and services killed by Google over the last two decades. This reminder from the Google Nest team comes just hours after the Google Podcasts app met its end — the second app Google has killed in 2024.