This might be the cheapest smart home upgrade you can get

As time goes on, the smart home market seems to get more and more complicated. Isn’t it supposed to be the other way around? The new Matter standard might help eventually, but it doesn’t seem to be doing much for the time being. Some people have no interest in the complexities of various smart home systems. They just want cheap smart home devices that work with Alexa and Google Assistant to help make life easier. If that’s you, Nooie smart plugs might be just what the doctor ordered.

These simple smart plugs work with both Alexa and Google, in addition to a free app on your smartphone. You can also set timers and schedules, or integrate them with your smart home setup if you have one. And here’s the best part: Thanks to a big sale right now, Nooie smart plugs only cost $3.75 each when you pick up a 4-pack of plugs for just $14.99.

There are some terrific deals on smart home devices available this week. For example, best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart LED light bulbs are only $6.25 each if you clip the extra coupon on the product page. That’s a big discount, and it’s one of the best prices of the year.

You’ll find a few other impressive smart home deals this week, but our readers have really taken advantage of one particular sale.

Head over to Amazon, and you’ll see that Nooie smart plugs have tons of 5-star reviews. They also have plenty of 4-star reviews. That’s impressive for a simple smart plug, and it’s one reason they’re so popular right now.

The other reason is the price.

Smart plugs are great because they’re so versatile. You can control fans, lamps, coffee makers, and so much more with them. In turn, that allows you to use your smartphone or tablet to control these otherwise “dumb” devices. Or, better yet, you can use voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant, as long as your smart plug supports that feature.

I personally have a bunch of smart plugs that I use around my home for various things. As I’ve mentioned in past coverage, my favorite use case is the landscaping lights around my house. I have them plugged in through a smart plug, so I can create some nifty automations. For example, anytime my outside home security cameras catch motion late at night, my landscaping lights all turn on for 10 minutes, and then they turn off again.

Some smart plugs command a hefty price. Take the Amazon Smart Plug, which costs a whopping $25 just for one. Meanwhile, you can currently get a 4-pack of Nooie smart plugs for less than the cost of a single Amazon Smart Plug.

The current discount in this Nooie smart plug deal is the biggest discount we’ve seen in months. That means now is a great time to stock up on them while they’re down to just $3.75 each.