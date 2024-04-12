ChatGPT GPT-4 just got a huge upgrade that people are raving about

OpenAI has recently made ChatGPT available to users without requiring an account. It’s a big upgrade, making the chatbot even more accessible. However, I explained that the ChatGPT experience can be significantly improved by registering an account with OpenAI.

After getting an account, you can get a ChatGPT Plus subscription, which gives you access to OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT upgrades.

It so happens that OpenAI just released a big upgrade for ChatGPT, the GPT-4.5 Turbo model. It’ll make ChatGPT better at everything it can do while improving the tone and reducing verbosity. Also, GPT-4.5 Turbo has a better data set, being trained with public information available as of December 2023.

But you will need to be a paying subscriber to get all these upgrades. The GPT-4.5 Turbo update is available to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

“Our new GPT-4 Turbo is now available to paid ChatGPT users,” OpenAI said on X, where it announced the upgrade. “We’ve improved capabilities in writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding.”

Our new GPT-4 Turbo is now available to paid ChatGPT users. We’ve improved capabilities in writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding.

Source: https://t.co/fjoXDCOnPr pic.twitter.com/I4fg4aDq1T — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 12, 2024

OpenAI added that ChatGPT will provide responses that are “more direct, less verbose, and use more conversational language.”

That’s certainly a great upgrade for the overall experience. It resembles the kind of ChatGPT chats you can get with a few tweaks to improve the chatbot’s tones. Those ChatGPT tricks are possible via prompts or custom instructions. But having GPT-4.5 Turbo automatically adjust verbosity and tone is much better.

OpenAI extended the context window to December 2023 from the previous April 2023 cutoff. That means ChatGPT has been trained with public information available up to December 2023. The chatbot can search the internet for newer data when you ask questions related to events outside that cutoff.

I happen to have an active ChatGPT Plus subscription, so I checked the cutoff date. ChatGPT told me it’s December 2023, which means the GPT-4.5 Turbo upgrade has already been rolled out to Europe.

ChatGPT 4.5 Turbo is still slower than ChatGPT 3.5 (the free variant) when generating answers, but it’ll get the job done. That said, generative AI chatbots aren’t perfect, they’ll get things wrong, and they’ll hallucinate information. GPT-4.5 Turbo will not fix any of that.

We continue to invest in making our models better and look forward to seeing what you do. If you haven’t tried it yet, GPT-4 Turbo is available in ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and the API. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 12, 2024

We have no idea when the GPT-5 rollout will begin or what the upgrade will offer. Given Google’s massive Gemini 1.5 Pro upgrade for enterprise users, I’d expect OpenAI to want to match it sooner rather than later.

As a reminder, OpenAI Sam Altman failed to provide a release window for GPT-5 in a recent interview, saying the company has plenty of other things to talk about until that milestone is reached. GPT-4 Turbo appears to be one of them.