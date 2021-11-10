BJ’s Black Friday ad leaked: AirPods Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and TV deals

With just over two weeks to go until Thanksgiving, the first Black Friday ads have started leaking left and right as retailers prepare for the year’s busiest shopping season. As in previous years, many retailers are running month-long deals on products, and the sales will continue past Black Friday and Cyber Monday, well into December. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target will offer some of the biggest deals of the season, but you can expect plenty of Black Friday sales from other retailers as well. And it just so happens that BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Black Friday ad has leaked online.
When is Black Friday?
This year’s Black Friday falls on November 26th, which is when the best deals go live. But BJ started its Black Friday event online last week, kicking off early sales on November 5th.
As you’ll see below, BJ’s is running various early shipping events. Some span almost the entire month of November, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Others are more limited in scope, running for about a week before the event. That’s according to the leaked BJ’s Black Friday 2021 ad that SlickDeals posted online.
Also important to note is that some of the deals below apply to members only. And some sales will be available online only. Other Black Friday sales do not have prices yet, with BJ’s inviting buyers to check the price online. Even so, you should expect better deals than regular prices. Often, the items that don’t have a discounted price in the ad include highly coveted items, like the AirPods Pro, the iPad, or an Xbox bundle.
Finally, foldable fans should check out BJ’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Black Friday deal.
BJ’s Black Friday 2021 ad
We’ve combed the BJ’s Black Friday ad for some of the best tech deals the retailer will offer buyers. We’re looking at plenty of TV, wearables, and laptop deals in BJ’s ad. But what follows below only covers a fraction of the Black Friday deals, with the ad featuring 65 pages.
BJ’s only console deal this Black Friday
TV: 70-inch and larger
- $1,699.99 86-inch LG 86″ NanoCell 4K Smart TV with AI ThinQ – 86NANO75UPA (save $400) – online only; valid Nov. 16-29; $60 Streaming Credit
- $2,999.99 85-inch Samsung 85″ QN85DA Neo QLED 4K Smart TV – QN85QN85DAFXZA (save $700) – online only; valid Nov. 4-29
- $2,499.99 85-inch Samsung 85″ Q8DA QLED 4K Smart TV – QN85Q8DAAFXZA (save $500) – online only; valid Nov. 4-29
- $1,899.99 85-inch Samsung 85″ Q6DA QLED 4K Smart TV – QN85Q6DAAFXZA (save $900) – online only; valid Nov. 16-29
- $2,099.99 75-inch Samsung 75″ QN85DA Neo QLED 4K Smart TV- QN75QN85DAFXZA (save $700) – online only; valid Nov. 4-29
- $1,699.99 75-inch Samsung 75″ Q8DA QLED 4K Smart TV – QN75Q8DAAFXZA (save $1,000) – online only; valid Nov. 4-29
- $1,199.99 75-inch Sony 75″ X80CJ 4K HDR LED Smart Google TV – KD75X80CJ (save $200) – valid Nov. 25-29; bonus 5 movie credits and 12 months of Bravia Core
- $1,099.99 75-inch Samsung 75″ Q6DA QLED 4K Smart TV – QN75Q6DAAFXZA (save $400) – online only; valid Nov. 16-29
- $999.99 75-inch LG 75″ NanoCell 4K Smart TV with Al ThinQ 75NANO75UPA (save $350) – online only; valid Nov. 4-29; $60 Streaming Credit
- $899.99 75-inch LG 75″ UP7670 4K UHD Smart TV – 75UP7670PUB (save $100) – online only; valid Nov. 16-29
- $999.99 70-inch Samsung 70″ Q6DA QLED 4K Smart TV – QN70Q6DAAFXZA (save $350) – online only; valid Nov. 16-29
- $679.99 70-inch LG 70″ UP7670 4K UHD Smart TV – 70UP7670PUB (save $70) – online only; valid Nov. 16-29
- $599.99 70-inch VIZIO 70″ V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV-V705-J03 (save $100) – valid Nov. 25-29
- Up to $700 off Samsung Crystal UDH 4K TVs – valid Nov. 22-29
TV: 40-inch and larger
- $1,499.99 65-inch Samsung 65″ QN85DA Neo QLED 4K Smart TV – QN65QN85DAFXZA (save $500) – online only; valid Nov. 4-29
- $1,199.99 65-inch Samsung 65″ Q8DA QLED 4K Smart TV – QN65Q8DAAFXZA (save $400) – online only; valid Nov. 4-29
- $849.99 65-inch Samsung 65″ Q6DA QLED 4K Smart TV – QN65Q6DAAFXZA (save $250) – online only; valid Nov. 16-29
- $749.99 65-inch LG 65″ NanoCell 4K Smart TV with Al ThinQ 65NANO75UPA (save $600) – online only; valid Nov. 4-29; $60 Streaming Credit
- $579.99 65-inch LG 65″ UP7670 4K UHD Smart TV – 65UP7670PUC (save $70) – online only; valid Nov. 16-29
- $479.99 65-inch VIZIO 65″ V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV – V655-J (save $120) – valid Nov. 25-29
- $399.99 58-inch Westinghouse 58″ 4K HDR LED Smart TV – WR58UX4019 (save $29.01) – valid Nov. 25-29
- $1,099.99 55-inch Samsung 55″ QN85DA Neo QLED 4K Smart TV – QN55QN85DAFXZA (save $500) – online only; valid Nov. 4-29
- $999.99 55-inch Samsung 55″ Q8DA QLED 4K Smart TV – QN55Q8DAAFXZA (save $200) – online only; valid Nov. 4-29
- $699.99 55-inch Samsung 55″ Q6DA QLED 4K Smart TV – QN55Q6DAAFXZA (save $150) – online only; valid Nov. 16-29
- $469.99 55-inch LG 55″ UP7670 4K UHD Smart TV – 55UP7670PUC (save $30) – online only; valid Nov. 16-29
- $229.99 40-inch Westinghouse 40″ HD LED 1080p Smart TV – WR40FX2019 – valid Nov. 25-29
Smartphones and tablets
- $300 BJ’s Exclusive AMEX Rewards Card with Galaxy Z Fold 3 when you switch to AT&T
- $300 BJ’s Exclusive AMEX Rewards Card with Galaxy Z Flip 3 when you switch to AT&T
- 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB – check online for price
- iPad 256GB – check online for price
- $279.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (save $100) – bonus book cover
- $119.99 8.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (save $50) – bonus cover
- Amazon Kindle Fire – check online for price
Wearables
- AirPods Pro – check online for price
- $199.99 – $299.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 – bonus strap
- $199.99 Fitbit Versa 2 (save $100) – bonus band
- $139.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds (save $50) – bonus case
- $119.99 Fitbit Versa 2 (save $60) – bonus band
- $99.99 Fitbit Luxe (save $50) – bonus band
- $79.99 Vivosmart 4 Bundle (save $20) – bonus charger
Laptops
- 15.6-inch ASUS TUF DASH laptop – check online for price
- $879.99 15.6-inch Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-57BK gaming laptop (save $120) – bonus gaming headset and mouse
- $299.99 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book Go laptop (save $50) – valid Nov. 25-29
- $279.99 11.6-inch Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e 2-in-1 Notebook laptop (save $120)