Bing’s secret AI rules powering its ChatGPT-like chat have been revealed

Well, that didn’t take long.

Microsoft’s new version of Bing, which is now powered by OpenAI, opened up more widely to users over the weekend. In a few days, some of those users have already figured out the secret rules that Microsoft uses to keep its AI chat behaving as intended.

As reported by The Verge, users took to Reddit to report the secret rules, which aren’t uncommon. OpenAI has similar rules that were found to guide ChatGPT. However, they are interested in getting an understanding of what the company wants its AI chat to focus on and how it should behave when interacting with people using the chat feature.

Microsoft actually already confirmed that the rules are real and that Sydney, the name that showed up in the rules and in some chats, was actually the internal codename for a chat experience the company working on before the now-available Bing chat. Caitlin Roulston, Microsoft’s director of communications, said that the rules are “part of an evolving list of controls.”

“Sydney refers to an internal code name for a chat experience we were exploring previously. We are phasing out the name in preview, but it may still occasionally pop up.” Roulston also explained that the rules are “part of an evolving list of controls that we are continuing to adjust as more users interact with our technology.”

The new version of Bing is really taking off. Over a million people have already signed up to try the new version of the search engine. In addition to the new AI-powered version of Bing, Microsoft is also rolling out a new version of Edge, its web browser, that also integrates OpenAI’s technology.

If you want to check out all of the rules that Microsoft has in place for Bing’s AI chat, you can check them out below: