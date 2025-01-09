BGR’s best of CES 2025

CES 2025 is finally here, and it’s been home to a range of huge announcements that set the stage for an incredibly exciting year in tech. From awesome new home theater gear to new health tech, we saw a ton of great new products that you’ll likely want for yourself at some point down the line.

Themes of the show were relatively easy to predict. We saw a ton of new AI devices and AI being embedded into products that haven’t traditionally made use of it. As is always the case, TV companies showed off their latest and greatest tech too, plus we saw a range of new laptops from the biggest computer manufacturers. We’ve been covering CES for many years, and I personally was on the show floor looking for only the best new products. Here are our favorite new launches from CES 2025.

Samsung The Frame Pro

Image source: Samsung

Samsung is taking The Frame concept to the next level. The company has unveiled the new The Frame Pro TV designed to offer the stylish design of previous-generation The Frame TVs but with better image quality that should appeal to those who want something a little higher-end.

The new TV steps up its backlighting with Mini LED, and while it isn’t the typical direct Mini LED backlighting that we’re used to but rather the use of Mini LEDs in the bottom bezel as a kind of edge-lit approach, Samsung says it does allow for better control over the black levels in an image, which should make for higher contrast and a more natural look. The Frame Pro also makes use of Samsung’s new Wireless One Connect box, which can transmit data to the TV wirelessly up to 10 meters away, so you won’t have to run a cable between the box and the TV itself. We don’t yet have exact pricing and availability for The Frame Pro.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Asus ZenBook Duo

Image source: Asus

Dual display laptops are finally kicking off in some meaningful ways, and the Asus Zenbook Duo is a perfect example of this. The Zenbook Duo offers two 14-inch OLED screens along with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. It works in a number of different configurations, and it’ll be available starting in February. Safe to say, it’ll be a great option for those who need a little more screen real estate when they’re on the go.

Lenovo Legion Go S

Image source: Lenovo

Lenovo is taking the Lenovo Legion Go to the next level through the new Lenovo Legion Go S. The Legion Go S gaming handheld will actually be available in two different configurations, one of which has Windows built in and the other, SteamOS. That makes the Legion Go S the first officially licensed SteamOS gaming handheld device — though you’ll have to wait a little after the launch of the Windows model to get it. Regardless of which model you go for, you’ll get an 8-inch display with VRR support, along with adjustable trigger switches and hall-effect joysticks.

Ecovacs X8 Pro Omni

Image source: Ecovacs

The Ecovacs X8 Pro Omni is helping push robotic vacuum development. The vacuum is not only one of the first to support Matter and Apple HomeKit, but it also boasts an all-new mopping technology that’s built to better mop your floors. Basically, it has a roller mop that applies 4,000Pa of pressure to the floors as it cleans, plus it cleans that roller mop with 16 water jets on the inside of the vacuum, as the mop rotates at up to 200 times per minute. Yeah, it’s powerful.

Nvidia GeForce 50 series

Image source: Nvidia

Nvidia in general was arguably the biggest star of the show. The GeForce 50 series, including the GoForce RTX 5090 will not only power the next generation of top-tier gaming PCs, but also could be used in AI applications (though Nvidia also has dedicated AI chips). We saw a range of 50-series-powered computers at the show, and based on the demos I saw, these chips do indeed make for stunning graphics.

Lockly Styla

Image source: Lockly

Lockly has been building versatile smart locks for some time now, but perhaps its most interesting new lock is the Lockly Styla, which is a large door handle that doubles as a smart lock. Perhaps the best thing about it is that it doesn’t look overly techy, instead offering a sleek and stylish design that should look excellent on any front door.

Roborock Saros Z70

Image source: Roborock

Roborock is working on expanding the versatility of its robotic vacuums. The Roborock Saros Z70 not only cleans your floors, but it also has a robotic arm that extends out of the top of the vacuum and can pick up objects in its path, like your dirty socks, and then place them somewhere more convenient. Roborock says the Saros Z70 will ship in some form later this year.

OhSnap MCON

Image source: Christian de Looper / BGR

The OhSnap MCON could be the coolest new portable gaming controller. Instead of forcing you to clip your phone in, like controllers like the Backbone One, it simply attaches magnetically to your phone, then connects to your device through Bluetooth. The controller is currently being funded on Kickstarter, and is set to ship in August with a list price of $149, though it’s currently available for less if you help fund the Kickstarter campaign.

LG Bendable Gaming Monitor (45GX990A)

Image source: LG

Curved monitors are great, but sometimes you want the more natural look of a flat monitor, for example, when watching a movie. The LG 45GX990A, however, is the best of both worlds, offering a bendable panel that can be set to flat mode or curved mode with a button on the remote. It’s not the first bendable monitor from LG, but it is the first that’s being billed as a gaming monitor — and it indeed offers a stunning image quality with a 5K2K resolution. Having seen the monitor in person at the show, it works well — though while we don’t yet know its price, we can bet it’ll be expensive.

Hisense 116UX

Image source: Hisense

Hisense is redefining the Mini-LED technology. The company unveiled the massive new 116UX TriChroma Mini-LED TV, which offers the new RGB local dimming technology. So what’s RGB local dimming? Essentially, it uses individual tiny red, green, and blue LEDs that don’t have to be filtered to produce a vibrant image. Hisense claims that the biggest benefit is more vibrant colors, and indeed the TV can produce a massive 97% of the BT.2020 color space, without any brightness loss through multiple layers.