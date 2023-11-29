Ayaneo’s Macintosh-inspired mini PC is hard to ignore

The past few weeks have been filled with teases of Ayaneo’s new Macintosh-inspired Mini PC, which is slated to release in December. Now, the company has officially unveiled the specs and pricing of the little computer, and it’s honestly going to be hard to ignore what the company is offering here.

Billed as a gaming and office-ready device, the Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM01 starts at just $149 and offers several different configurations for you to choose from. The cheapest option will net you an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. That’s a solid deal for $150, though that price does appear to be an “early-bird” deal.

At list price, that same configuration will run for $199, according to the device’s Indiegogo page. Other configurations offer a Ryzen 7 5700U APU, up to 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That unit would cost $379, so the price can definitely fluctuate depending on which version you go with.

No matter which model you’re looking at, though, the Ayaneo Mini PC looks to be a solid deal, especially if you want a system that can do most of your office tasks while also giving you access to some gaming. The company says it will handle mild AAA games with ease, and AYASpace makes it easy to bring all of your games from various services into one easy-to-navigate area.

The Ryzen 7 5700U variants offer full support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, while Ryzen 3 options come with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. The device is small enough to transport with ease. Ayaneo says that the AM01 is kept cool with a large fan and four copper heat pipes,

It also features expandable dual-channel DDR4 RAM slots and room for a 2TB M.2 solid-state drive. Ayaneo has included a SATA 3.0 interface, as well, allowing you to add in a 2.5-inch SDD or HDD if you so choose. All the models with RAM and storage options also come with Windows 11 pre-installed, making this more than just another retro gaming console.

All in all, the Ayaneo Mini PC seems to offer a good deal of value for its price, especially when compared to other retro gaming options out there. Keep in mind this system isn’t going to fully replace the more expensive and robust gaming systems out there, but for under $400, you can get solid specs in a portable device that mimics the same style as the original Macintosh computers.