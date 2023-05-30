Apple’s Reality Pro headset could feature 4K resolution per eye and 5000 nits of brightness

We always love a good rumor, but if this is actually true, Apple is about to completely dominate the premium headset market.

We’re now less than one week away from Apple kicking off WWDC, its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. In addition to all of the software that usually gets revealed at the event, the company is expected to unveil its long-rumored mixed-reality headset. People have been speculating about what we can anticipate from the headset feature-wise, and display analyst Ross Young has some new information that really ups the stakes.

Young took to Twitter earlier today to say that Apple’s Reality Pro headset will feature two 1.41-inch Micro-LED displays for users to look through. While that’s somewhat expected, what’s new is just how high-quality these displays are going to be. According to the analyst, each display will have 4K resolution, 4000 pixels per inch, and a peak brightness of 5000 nits.

Should be 4K per eye… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 30, 2023

Those specs are otherworldly, especially when you compare them to some of Apple’s other high-end products. Apple’s highest-resolution display is the Pro Display XDR which features 6K resolution. The headset, if truly 4K per eye, will end up being 8K in total. The iPhone 14 Pro has the highest PPI and nits at 416 pixels per inch and a peak brightness of 2000 nits outdoors. So, if true, this headset is going to absolutely blow away those specs.

We only have a few days to find out if Young’s information is correct! WWDC is set to kick off on Monday, June 5th. The keynote, which is where Apple will likely reveal the Reality Pro headset, will start streaming at 10:00 AM Pacific Time.

I’m really excited about this headset. Am I going to buy it? Not a chance. The current rumor is that it will cost at least $3000. It’s definitely targeted toward developers and VR/AR superfans. But, knowing Apple, the company will release a more consumer-friendly version in the future. When it does, I’ll happily ditch my Meta Quest in favor of Apple’s.