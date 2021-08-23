Apple’s latest iOS update is causing big problems for some iPhone users

The iOS 14.7.1 update Apple released a few weeks ago is wreaking havoc for some iPhone users. While the update was primarily designed to address an Apple Watch bug, some iPhone users with the update are experiencing connectivity issues with their cellular service.

According to posts on Apple discussion boards and social media sites like Reddit, impacted users are seeing a “No Service” message at the top of the display.

Is there a fix for the iOS 14.7 cellular issue?

For users experiencing the issue, there doesn’t seem to be a universal fix just yet. Some users have tried restarting their devices and resetting their network settings with no luck. Others have tried new SIM cards and direct support from their carriers, also with no luck.

Notably, the issue doesn’t seem specific to any individual iPhone model. Users with old devices like the iPhone 7 and newer devices like the iPhone 11 all seem to be impacted.

This iPhone cellular issue is particularly unusual

iOS updates this late into a release cycle are typically uneventful. More often than not, they don’t contain big new features. Instead, they typically contain minor bug fixes and performance enhancements. And indeed, iOS 14.7.1 was exactly that type of small update.

In light of that, it’s quite rare to see an iOS update this late in the year cause this type of problem.

What is Apple saying about the problem?

Apple hasn’t released an official statement on the issue just yet. Still, the company does have a support document on the matter. The support document details a list of steps to take when one encounters a “No Service” message.

The list may not work in a majority of cases, but it’s worth highlighting just in case.

If you’re in an area that typically has good reception, Apple advises users to check for and install a carrier settings update.

Make sure that your device is connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network. Tap Settings > General > About. If an update is available, you’ll see an option to update your carrier settings. To see the version of carrier settings on your device, tap Settings > General > About and look next to Carrier

Apple also recommends taking out your SIM card and putting it back in.

If neither of the above work, Apple recommends users reset their network settings. This can be done by going to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings. Note that this also resets Wi-Fi passwords, so you’ll have to re-enter credentials for saved networks.

Looking ahead, we know Apple is planning an iOS 14.8 update soon, so hopefully a fix for this carrier issue is right around the corner.

