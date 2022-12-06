Apple will soon be using chips made in America, says CEO Tim Cook

Tim Cook has confirmed that Apple’s chips will soon be made in America.

As reported by CNBC, the Apple CEO attended an event with U.S. President Joe Biden at the upcoming TSMC chip manufacturing plant in Arizona. At the event, Cook thanked the president for the recent passage of the C.H.I.P.S. act which brought billions in investment into American processor manufacturing.

Cook also announced that the company would be using chips from the upcoming plant in Arizona in its future products. While the plant is not open yet, TSMC says that it is on track to open sometime in 2024. The company is also building a second plant in order to meet demand from American companies.

“And now, thanks to the hard work of so many people, these chips can be proudly stamped Made in America,” Cook said. “This is an incredibly significant moment.”

The Apple CEO said that “today is only the beginning. Today we’re combining TSMC’s expertise with the unrivaled ingenuity of American workers. We are investing in a stronger brighter future, we are planting our seed in the Arizona desert. And at Apple, we are proud to help nurture its growth.”

President Joe Biden, who also spoke at the vent, said that “Apple had to buy all the advanced chips from overseas, now they’re going to bring more of their supply chain home,” Biden said. “It could be a game-changer.”

Once both plants are up and running, TSMC expects to produce around 600,000 processors per year. Apple expects that it will be able to source its A-Series and M-Series chips from the foundry, processors that the company uses in the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Both factories will be owned and operated by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest chip company. TSMC says that it is investing $40 billion in the two Arizona plants.