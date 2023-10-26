Apple Watch Ultra 3 might not launch in 2024 due to a lack of new features

Apple surprised users with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 this year. The launch came just one year after releasing the first iteration of this line. But Apple might not unveil a third-generation Ultra model in 2024. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Cupertino is running behind on its product development schedule, so it might not be able to develop enough new features in time for a meaningful upgrade next year.

Per Kuo’s projections, if Apple doesn’t kick off Apple Watch Ultra 3 development by December, it would be “almost confirmed” that the company won’t release a new Apple Watch Ultra in 2024.

One of the reasons why Apple might scrap a third generation so soon is due to the lack of innovative health features, ensuring the manufacturability of new features, and “addressing issues related to microLED production.”

If that’s the case, the shipments of Apple Watch Ultra are expected to decline by 20-30% YoY in 2024, and the total Apple Watch shipments would drop by 10% YoY next year to about 35 million units.

Interestingly, some rumors say Apple is preparing an Apple Watch (Series) X for 2024 to mark the tenth anniversary of this wearable. So far, it’s expected that Cupertino will unveil an all-new design, although it’s likely that Apple won’t add new health features or sensors, as they need a few more years of development. The blood glucose feature, for example, will likely take another two to three years if everything goes right.

If that’s the case, maybe the company wants to keep the Apple Watch X spotlight and wait for the microLED Apple Watch Ultra, which has been heavily rumored during this year and could launch starting in 2025.

With this year’s release, Apple improved the processor of the Apple Watch by making it faster for AI features and adding a second-generation ultrawideband chip. BGR will keep reporting on upcoming features for a future watch.