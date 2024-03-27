Here’s why Apple Watch SE is an even better option now than when it first launched

It’s pretty clear from the name: the Apple Watch SE is the iPhone SE of smartwatches. It’s missing some premium features, but it offers the best overall user experience of any device in its price range. But as it turns out, the value proposition of the 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE has only gotten better with age.

As most Apple fans know by now, Apple was forced to disable its blood oxygen sensor in order to keep selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the US. That means the gap between the Apple Watch SE and Apple’s pricier models is narrower than ever. And while you need to spend nearly $400 to get Apple’s cheapest and smallest Series 9 model, you can pick up an Apple Watch SE for just $189 for the 40mm model or $219 for the 44mm version.

The latest versions of the Apple Watch can cost as much as $1,500, depending on which model you choose. But part of the beauty of Apple’s smartwatch lineup is that there’s truly something for everyone. Just take a look at our guide on the best Apple Watch deals, and you’ll see how wide Apple’s price range is.

If you don’t want to shell out a lot of cash, you don’t need to spend $1,500 on an Hermes model, $799 on an Apple Watch Ultra 2, or even $399 on an Apple Watch Series 9. Instead, Apple offers the 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE, which starts at just $249.

And right now, you don’t even need to spend that much on an Apple Watch SE.

Just like the iPhone SE, the Apple Watch SE is a simplified version of the flagship Apple Watch Series 8. It forgoes many of the bells and whistles in order to make the price much more attractive.

But the Apple Watch SE is still packed full of all the core features that make Apple Watches great. Examples include fitness and sleep tracking, Crash Detection, heart rate monitoring, water resistance, a gorgeous Retina display, and support for all the watchOS apps you love.

Amazon is offering a discount on every Apple Watch SE model in every available size and color. You’ll save up to $60, depending on which model you choose.

Prices start at $189 for the 40mm GPS version, which normally sells for $249. Or, if you want the larger 44mm GPS model, the deals start at $219 instead of $279.

Of note, there are discounts available at both Amazon and Best Buy, so you can order from whichever retailer you prefer. But you should be aware that Amazon’s prices are slightly lower than Best Buy’s on most models — the lowest price you’ll find at Best Buy right now is $199.

If you’re one of the many people out there who also want cellular connectivity, you can still save $50 on either size. The Apple Watch SE [GPS + Cellular] is down to $249 instead of $299 for the 40mm version, or $269.99 instead of $329 for the bigger 44mm model.

The biggest difference between Amazon’s deals on the cellular model and the deals on the GPS version of the Apple Watch SE is your color selection. The GPS-only models are available in all sizes and colorways. Meanwhile, the discounts on Apple’s GPS + Cellular watches can only be found in a few colors and sizes.

And finally, there are a few other Apple Watch models on sale right now at all-time low prices.

The biggest news is that the Apple Watch Series 9 is currently up to $70 off. That means prices start at just $329 instead of $399 for the entry-level aluminum model. As for the bigger model, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is only $19 off right now.

Learn more about these and other Apple Watch deals in our comprehensive guide.