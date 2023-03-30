Apple Pencil hover now available with Pages, Numbers, and Keynote apps

After highlighting Apple Pencil hover improvements with iPadOS 16.4, Apple has updated the iWork suite (Pages, Numbers, and Keynote apps) for iPad users. In addition, the Mac version of these apps also got a few new features in version 13. Here’s what you need to know.

Pages 13.0

For iPhone and iPad:

Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models;

Export and send a copy of your document in a different format right from the Share menu;

Templates for reports, notes, letters, and resumes now include placeholder text with instructions;

Includes improvements and bug fixes for mail merge and collaboration activity.

For Mac:

Export and send a copy of your document in a different format right from the Share menu;

Templates for reports, notes, letters, and resumes now include placeholder text with instructions;

Includes improvements and bug fixes for mail merge and collaboration activity.

Numbers 13.0

For iPhone and iPad:

Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models;

Export and send a copy of your spreadsheet in a different format right from the Share menu;

Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity.

For Mac:

Export and send a copy of your spreadsheet in a different format right from the Share menu;

Improved performance for large spreadsheets on Mac computers with Apple silicon;

Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity.

Keynote 13.0

For iPhone and iPad:

Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models;

Export and send a copy of your presentation in a different format right from the Share menu;

Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity;

Viewing a Keynote Live presentation is now supported only in a web browser.

For Mac:

Export and send a copy of your presentation in a different format right from the Share menu;

Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity;

Viewing a Keynote Live presentation is now supported only in a web browser.

It’s important to note that the Apple Pencil hover feature is only available with the M2 iPad Pro with the second-generation Apple Pencil. These apps come pre-installed with every iPhone, iPad, and Mac for free. But you can also download them at the App Store.