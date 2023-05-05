Click to Skip Ad
Apple Music Live returns with a special Ed Sheeran performance

Published May 5th, 2023 11:09AM EDT
Apple Music Live will return for its second season on May 10. It will kick off with a special Ed Sheeran performance at the Eventim Apollo in London. In an intimate live performance, Sheeran will showcase his brand-new album “-” in full for the first time alongside a 12-piece band that includes Aaron Dessner of The National.

Sheeran’s Apple Music Live performance will debut on Wednesday, May 10, at noon PST on Apple Music, for the first time, the performance — and all future Apple Music Live performances — will also be available to stream on Apple TV+. Fans can stream Sheeran’s performance on demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+ beginning at 1 p.m. PST on May 10.

Apple Music Live’s first season started with an exclusive live stream of Harry Styles’s One Night Only in New York performance to celebrate the release of his acclaimed album Harry’s House. Additional standouts included Billie Eilish’s Live at the O2 performance, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Music Film; Alicia Keys’s first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball; and riveting performances from chart-topping artists Lil DurkMary J. BligeLuke Combs, and Wizkid. Explore the full lineup of past performances in the Apple Music Live archive.

Here’s what Ed Sheeran said about his upcoming performance:

“I’m delighted to share my Subtract album show with you,” Sheeran said. “I was really nervous on the day, as it was my first time performing the new album tracks. The show was brought to life by Aaron and the incredible band, and it was an honor to stand beside them. It was an emotional night, but I’m so pleased we got to document it.”

Behind-the-scenes footage, the Apple Music Live setlist, and more exclusive content can also be found on the Shazam app after the show.

