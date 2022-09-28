Apple Glasses coming soon? Tim Cook teases revolutionary AR

Apple rarely announces products that aren’t ready to be released. And it hardly teases top-secret devices it might be developing behind closed doors. But augmented reality (AR) is somewhat of an exception, especially when it comes to Tim Cook teasing what Apple is interested in.

The executive just addressed the topic of AR in a new interview. He teased that people will not be able to go back to life without AR once they start using it in earnest. Any Apple fans who are aware of Apple’s upcoming mixed reality and AR glasses would be correct to think that’s exactly what he’s alluding to.

The Apple CEO talked to BBC about the role of women in tech and the importance of diversity. In this context, he briefly touched on augmented reality and the metaverse. He said these concepts are “profound.”

“In the future, people will wonder how we lived without AR,” Tim Cook said. “We’re investing a ton in that space.”

That’s certainly an exciting comment for anyone keeping tabs on Apple’s AR/VR headset and the standalone AR glasses that will follow. Rumors say the former will launch next year, while the latter will be released in 2024 at the earliest. Both are expected to set the tone in the industry. That’s despite the fact that Apple has never manufactured augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) products before.

Apple does have products that offer AR experiences, which is one reason why Tim Cook doesn’t worry about these teasers. Ever since the iPhone X, Apple has continued to add AR features to the iPhone and iPad. However, smartphones and tablets aren’t the perfect gadgets for AR or mixed reality experiences.

Cook has been teasing the great future of AR and Apple’s massive interest in it for years now that iOS and iPadOS incorporate AR features. But the iPhone and iPad aren’t the kind of Apple hardware that will make people wonder how they lived without AR.

We’ll have to wait for the AR/VR device and the “Apple Glasses” to be released in the coming years to see that vision.

While we wait, we’ve already explained how Apple’s AR glasses will “kill” the iPhone. It’s only speculation at this time. But it’s the kind of experience that might make people wonder how they lived without AR all these years.

Tim Cook’s full interview is available on the BBC.

