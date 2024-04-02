Every Apple fan should load up on AirTag trackers right now

Bluetooth item trackers have never been as popular as they are right now. We learned as much in a report last year, which showed that Bluetooth tracker sales have been soaring latest. Needless to say, the recent sales boom is thanks largely to the popularity of Apple AirTag Bluetooth item trackers.

AirTags integrate seamlessly with your iPhone or iPad, allowing you to quickly locate lost items using the Find My app that comes preinstalled on any of Apple’s mobile devices. And despite the fact that they rarely get discounts, Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are currently on sale for just $74.99 at Amazon and Best Buy if you’re a Plus member.

For those unfamiliar with how AirTags work, it’s actually pretty brilliant.

AirTag Bluetooth trackers basically use all of the iPhones around them as antennas. Even if you don’t have an AirTag yourself, your iPhone is still an anonymous and secure part of a global AirTag tracking network created by Apple.

Apple’s AirTags constantly ping any iPhones within Bluetooth range and use them to transmit their location. It’s completely anonymous and encrypted, so you don’t have to worry about security. Then, whenever the AirTag owner wants, he or she can check the AirTag’s location using the Find My app.

You can attach them to your house keys, car keys, purses, backpacks, TV remotes, or anything else you don’t want to lose. People often put them in luggage while traveling, which is a very smart idea. You can also keep an AirTag in your child’s pocket or even on your dog or cat’s collar.

Apple’s wildly popular Bluetooth item trackers never go on sale directly from Apple Stores. That should go without saying, of course, since Apple never discounts anything. At Apple’s partner retailers, however, you can occasionally find a sale that slashes the price of Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers.

Right now, one of these rare opportunities just presented itself. Amazon is offering AirTag Bluetooth item tracker 4-packs for $74.99 instead of $99. That’s a huge discount that cuts your cost to $18.75 per AirTag.

Individual AirTags retail for $29 each. 1-packs also have been on sale lately, and the current deal drops your price to $24. That’s obviously a bit more expensive than the deal on 4-packs, but not everyone needs so many AirTag trackers. If you’re only looking for one or two, then the 1-pack deal is a better option for you.

If you’re an Android user, or if you just don’t want to be locked into Apple’s ecosystem, there are a few good alternatives. The obvious leader among them is Tile, and a few different Tile tracker models were on sale recently.

The Tile Pro still has a discount right now, and the Tile Mate currently costs even less while it’s on sale.