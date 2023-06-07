An AI chatbot might soon slide into your Instagram DMs

Instagram looks to be the latest social media app to introduce an AI chatbot for you to interact with.

AI chatbots are all the rage right now. Between Bing and Google launching AI chatbots to help you search and Snapchat launching an AI chatbot for you to, you know, chat with, chatbots are starting to pop up all over apps and the internet to become your copilot (see what I did there, Microsoft).

The latest app to get an AI chatbot? It might be Instagram. Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer who also occasionally posts leaks, shared a screenshot on Twitter of a new AI chatbot that the company is testing. According to the screenshot, users will be able to choose from a range of 30 different personalities that the chatbot can take on.

#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots 🤖) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience 👀



ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.

You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. pic.twitter.com/4eWLBbvs8w — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023

It appears that Instagram will market the chatbot as a way for users to get answers to general questions and seek advice. I assume that by advice, Instagram is referring to things like what users should order for dinner and not about making critical life decisions. It looks like it will also be able to be used in a DM with a friend to help you write out a message.

It’s currently unclear if the feature will actually launch and, if it does, when it could be available to users. It’s also unclear what underlying technology Meta may be using for the feature. Since Microsoft is already joined at the hip with OpenAI, the company is likely using its own in-house language models.

Instagram won’t be the first social media app to deploy an AI chatbot. Snapchat beat them to the punch when it rolled out its My AI chatbot back in February. While some users have taken to the chatbot, others have pushed back, wanting to remove it from their friend list. Hilariously, Snapchat has made removing My AI from your friend list a paid feature, requiring users to subscribe to its Snapchat+ subscription service.