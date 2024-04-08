Fire TV Soundbar might be the best Amazon device you’ve never heard of

Amazon held a big event last September, during which it made tons of announcements. The company leaned heavily into AI, which is par for the course since AI is so trendy right now. But Amazon also announced a slew of new devices, some of which you probably didn’t even notice because everyone was so focused on AI.

The Fire TV Soundbar is one of those aforementioned new Amazon devices. It’s the first soundbar from Amazon that has Fire TV software and Alexa built right in, and it’s a product that will definitely be popular with our readers. Right now, it happens to be on sale at its lowest price yet, along with a few other Fire TV deals you can check out.

BGR readers love Fire TV devices, and that has been the case ever since the first Fire TV Stick was released all the way back in 2014. It’s the perfect way to add smarts to any TV. In fact, many people still use a Fire TV Stick even if they have a smart TV. After all, proprietary smart TV software will never be as good as Amazon’s Fire TV experience.

Fire TV supports just about every app and game you could want. Plus, you get Alexa integration, which people obviously love.

On top of that, there’s another accessory that most people use with their TVs. Built-in speakers always sound weak and tinny, so people often opt for a soundbar instead. They’re so much easier to set up than full surround sound systems, and they also take up far less space.

Thanks to the new Fire TV Soundbar that Amazon recently released, you can get both of those must-have accessories in one package. Better yet, you can get it for $99.99 instead of $120 thanks to Amazon’s current sale.

That’s the lowest price yet for the new Fire TV Soundbar.

With high-quality speakers and a compact enclosure, the Fire TV Soundbar offers a big sound upgrade that you can use in any room. It’ll fit in the tightest spaces, or you can even mount it on the wall below your TV.

Also of note, the Fire TV Soundbar offers three different inputs. For your TV, you can connect via HDMI or optical audio. Of note, you’ll obviously want to use the HDMI connection. Otherwise, you won’t take advantage of the built-in Fire TV software.

There’s also a third type of input. The Fire TV Soundbar supports Bluetooth so that you can connect your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or just about anything else you might want.

Also, as you might’ve guessed, there’s something else that separates Amazon’s new soundbar from comparable options: Alexa. With Amazon’s voice assistant built right in, you can use voice commands to control your TV and all your streaming apps.

At $119.99, the Fire TV Soundbar is already much less expensive than most similar models out there. At $99.99, it’s a steal.

If you miss this deal, or if you already have a soundbar you like, then there are a few other Fire TV deals right now that you can check out.