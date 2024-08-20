AirPods 4 definitely need these features from the latest Beats earbuds

Apple is expected to introduce two new AirPods 4 models this year. These earbuds should be announced during the iPhone 16 event in September. Rumors so far give us a glimpse of what to expect from these devices. However, I hope Apple learns a thing or two from how its Beats brand recently updated its Beats Studio Buds+ and Beats Solo Buds.

Here’s what rumors say about AirPods 4

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman expects Apple to announce two AirPods 4 models. Both would use a USB-C port instead of lightning. The entry-level version would look similar to AirPods 3, while the other would have a non-replaceable ear tip for ANC. This better model would get an updated charging case with speakers for Find My Alert.

Other possibilities for these earbuds include hearing-aid-like features to AirPods 4, in addition to the H2 chip and improved battery life.

Apple AirPods Gen 3 Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Beats latest releases could tease what to expect from Apple

Beats has the most consistent lineup in years. With new products, the company was able to sound the same in different price levels and only add/remove features to make its devices more premium or accessible.

With AirPods 4 expected to replace the second and third generations, I hope Apple draws a closer line between the different models, as the more expensive AirPods 4 could make some users choose it instead of the Pro version.

That said, I appreciate that Apple might offer an option without ear tips, as this is the most comfortable version. At the same time, I think it would be weird if the company offered non-replaceable ear tips for the new AirPods, as they could limit sales.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With that in mind, the cheaper AirPods 4 will likely cost around $100 without ANC and will be a minor upgrade for the third generation. While Apple might expand the battery life of this device, I don’t think it will offer a Beats Solo Buds-like option, which has an impressive battery life but with a regular case.

On the other hand, the more expensive AirPods 4 will be similar to the Beats Studio Buds+ but with additional perks, as reported by Bloomberg. With that, users will get a superb sound, proper Find My capabilities, but no Transparency Mode or other fancy features available with AirPods Pro 2.

Wrap up

Hopefully, it won’t take long before we learn everything about the new AirPods. Below, you can check everything we expect Apple to announce at the iPhone 16 event.