A new app-specific volume mixer is coming to Windows 11

It looks like Windows is getting an easier way to manage all of those audio sources.

In a blog post, the company announced that it is rolling out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25309 to developers. With the new preview, the company is adding a new volume mixer to the Quick Settings section of the taskbar.

The company says that the new version of the volume mixer will allow users to adjust audio levels on a per-app basis as well as muting or unmuting specific sources. There is also now a new keyboard shortcut that lets you get to the volume mixer even faster.

We’re introducing a new enhanced volume mixer into Quick Settings! The updated audio quick settings experience brings a modern volume mixer that allows for quick customization of audio on a per-app basis, with additional control to swap devices on the fly. We’ve also added a new keyboard shortcut (WIN + CTRL + V) to bring you directly to the volume mixer for faster control of the experience. With this change, you can now tailor your audio experience better with more control and fewer clicks to better manage your favorite apps.

In addition, the new preview build is “re-introducing an update for the touch keyboard settings, some changes to File Explorer, graphics, and input. And we have some voice access improvements.”

The news comes around a month after Microsoft also announced that it was testing the first third-party widgets for Windows 11, including one widget that will allow users to see and make some adjustments to what they are listening to on Spotify and another that allows them to access their messages on Facebook Messenger.

The news also comes in the same week that the company rolled out an update to Windows 11 that brings the new AI-powered version of Bing right into the taskbar.