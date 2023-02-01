Spotify is getting a widget for Windows

If you’ve wanted to pop into your Spotify playlist and make an adjustment without interrupting your flow, Windows 11 might be the best bet for you.

Today, Microsoft announced the latest insider build for Windows 11 and, as part of it, is rolling out a new Spotify widget for the operation system. Build 25290 is available now for developers to download and try out on their machines. While most of the update is focused on the usual performance improvements and bug fixes, users will also get to try out the new Spotify widget.

The Spotify widget, based on the screenshot provided by Microsoft, looks to give users the ability to kick off a recommended playlist. The company also noted that Phone Link, it’s software that allows users to connect their smartphone with their computer, is also getting a widget.

Last week, we promoted a preview of the widget for the Messenger app. Spotify and Phone Link are now rolling out preview versions of their widgets as well. To give them a try, go to the widgets collection in the Microsoft Store and update to the latest version of the apps. Then open the widgets board and navigate to the widgets picker by clicking the “+” button at the top-right of the board to pin your widgets.

Today’s addition of the Spotify widget comes about a week after Microsoft announced that Meta would be adding a Messenger widget to Windows 11 as well.

Because the widgets are limited to insider builds, they are still only available to developers to try. It’s currently unclear when both widgets will be available in a public release for everyone to try. Still, it’s cool to see more widgets starting to make their way to Windows.