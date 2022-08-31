NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.

DART, which stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will slam a small spacecraft into a moonlet known as Dimorphos orbiting a near-Earth asteroid called Didymos. NASA hopes to redirect Dimorphos’ orbit with the maneuver. If successful, it will open new ways for space agencies worldwide to defend against killer asteroids.

How to watch NASA’s DART test live

Those wanting to watch the NASA DART test live will be able to do so on Monday, September 26 at 6 p.m. EDT. The space agency also plans to hold several important media briefings around in the days leading up to the event. All of these briefings and the impact will be streamed live on NASA TV. Many will also feature on NASA’s website and its YouTube channel.

Here’s a quick breakdown of all the upcoming broadcasts, as well as when to tune into them:

Monday, September 12 at 9 a.m. EDT NASA will host a hybrid media day at its Applied Physics Lab. The event will showcase the technology making NASA’s DART test possible. NASA says it will share more about the event closer to the date, but that’s all we know for now.

On Thursday, September 22, NASA will hold another briefing at 3 p.m. EDT. The briefing will take place at NASA HQ in Washington and will discuss the final activities of the DART test before it impacts Dimorphos.

Finally, the day of NASA’s DART test will arrive, and on September 26, starting at 6 p.m. EDT, the space agency will showcase the impact itself. It’s unclear exactly how much of an effect DART will have on the asteroid Dimorphos. That data should become more evident as the orbit changes come into effect in the next few years.

If NASA’s DART test is successful, it will open the door for more asteroid monitoring and planetary defense research to dig in and expand on the idea. That could hopefully make it possible to defend Earth from any kind of killer asteroids in the future.