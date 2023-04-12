Watch ESA’s Juice mission launch this week

The ESA’s Juice mission will launch on April 13, 2023, beginning an eight-year-long journey from Earth to Jupiter. The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission is important, and the ESA is already gearing up to provide full coverage for the launch on Thursday.

There’s no doubt that Juice is one of the biggest space missions of 2023. While it won’t take humans out into the depths of the universe, it will give us a great lifeline to intriguing data about Jupiter, which could help further our understanding of the gas giant that calls our solar system home.

Those who want to join the ESA in commemorating the Juice launch on April 13 can tune into a livestream of the event. The livestream will begin at 13:15 BST/14:15 CEST or 8:15 a.m. EDT. Those on the Pacific coast of the U.S. will need to get up for the event at 5:15 a.m. PDT.

The livestream of the Juice launch will be available to watch on the ESA’s continuous livestream, ESA Web TV, which can be found on YouTube and the ESA’s website. The ESA will also provide a French version of the stream with interpreters.

Launch programming is expected to extend from 13:15 BST to 16:05 BST (8:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. EDT). After the Juice launch finishes, the ESA will host a post-launch press briefing until 17:15 BST (12:15 p.m. EDT). After its launch, Juice will travel eight years through our solar system to reach Jupiter.

Along the way, it will make multiple gravity assists using Earth and other planets to help it reach the ideal trajectory to inject itself into Jupiter’s orbit. It will study the various moons found around the gas giant. You can watch the launch using the embedded player above or click one of the links to see it directly.