Supersonic commercial flights will return in 2025 for the first time since the Concorde

For the first time since the Concorde was retired in 2003, the dream of supersonic commercial flights is making a comeback. Promising to cut transcontinental travel times in half, these next-generation aircraft are being developed by major players like NASA and private companies such as Boom Supersonic and Dawn Aerospace.

However, their return comes with several challenges, including environmental concerns and the infamous sonic boom. Supersonic aircraft achieve speeds faster than Mach 1 (approximately 1224 kilometers per hour). This speed generates shock waves that create a loud “sonic boom,” powerful enough to startle people, disturb wildlife, and even shatter windows.

The Concorde faced significant backlash due to these booms, leading to widespread bans on supersonic travel over land. This issue is a priority for the push behind next-gen supersonic commercial flights. NASA’s Quiet Supersonic Technology (Quesst) project is at the forefront of innovation.

The space agency is currently testing its X-59 aircraft, which was built by Lockheed Martin. The aircraft was designed to minimize sonic booms into a softer “sonic thump.” Test flights planned for 2025 will fly over major U.S. cities, with NASA collecting public feedback to guide future legislation.

A concept image from Boom Supersonic. Image source: Boom Supersonic

If successful, these tests could open the skies for supersonic commercial flights over land. Meanwhile, private companies are also pushing the boundaries of speed and efficiency. Boom Supersonic’s prototype, the XB-1, has achieved subsonic speeds during testing and aims to break the sound barrier soon.

The company’s Overture airliner, designed to cruise at Mach 1.7, is expected to carry passengers by 2029. Dawn Aerospace is also working on its own advancements, with its Aurora aircraft achieving Mach 1.1 and setting sights on Mach 3.5 speeds and near-space altitudes, according to reports by New Scientist.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. Supersonic commercial flights will require significant fuel consumption, increasing emissions at a time when the aviation industry is under pressure to reduce its carbon footprint. Noise restrictions also limit flight routes to areas over water, further complicating viability.

The future of supersonic flights depends on balancing speed, sustainability, and affordability. While hurdles exist, with so many big players working to find solutions, it’s likely we’ll see a comeback in some shape—even if that comeback ends up being extremely limited to those who can afford to pay top prices for a seat.