A rare genetic mutation lets people thrive on just 4 hours of sleep

For most of us, a good night’s sleep means seven to nine hours of rest. But for a rare group of people, just four hours is more than enough, and they wake up feeling sharp, refreshed, and energized. Scientists now believe these “super sleepers” owe their unique sleep pattern to a rare genetic mutation.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, have identified a mutation called SIK3-N783Y in a person who consistently felt well-rested after unusually short nights. To better understand its effects, the team introduced the mutation into mice. Remarkably, the modified mice also needed less sleep. The researchers say they slept for around 30 to 54 minutes less than normal mice, even after being sleep deprived.

These findings add to a growing body of research on these supposed super sleepers, who seem to sleep more efficiently than the average person. Their bodies appear to complete the essential functions of sleep, including repair, detox, and memory consolidation, in a shorter timeframe.

Image source: dream@do / Adobe

What makes this especially compelling is that these individuals don’t suffer the typical effects of sleep deprivation. They don’t experience increased forgetfulness, sluggishness, or elevated risks of heart disease and diabetes. In fact, super sleepers often feel worse if they sleep longer than their usual 4-6 hours, suggesting their sleep cycles are finely tuned for optimal function.

While sleep needs can vary by age and individual, most adults rely on longer rest to feel alert and healthy. There’s been a lot of back and forth in the scientific community on just how long we need to sleep, but researchers say there is no one-size-fits-all answer. That’s why understanding the biology behind super sleepers could have major implications for treating sleep disorders and improving sleep efficiency for everyone.

So far, scientists have identified at least five genes linked to short sleep patterns, and SIK3 is one of the most promising. Researchers believe it could become a target for new sleep therapies that help people get the restorative benefits of sleep in less time.