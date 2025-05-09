Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review iPhone 16 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
The secret to stopping spam & scammers...
Home Science News

A rare genetic mutation lets people thrive on just 4 hours of sleep

By
Published May 9th, 2025 8:30AM EDT
Woman Sleeping in Bed
Image: fizkes/Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

For most of us, a good night’s sleep means seven to nine hours of rest. But for a rare group of people, just four hours is more than enough, and they wake up feeling sharp, refreshed, and energized. Scientists now believe these “super sleepers” owe their unique sleep pattern to a rare genetic mutation.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, have identified a mutation called SIK3-N783Y in a person who consistently felt well-rested after unusually short nights. To better understand its effects, the team introduced the mutation into mice. Remarkably, the modified mice also needed less sleep. The researchers say they slept for around 30 to 54 minutes less than normal mice, even after being sleep deprived.

These findings add to a growing body of research on these supposed super sleepers, who seem to sleep more efficiently than the average person. Their bodies appear to complete the essential functions of sleep, including repair, detox, and memory consolidation, in a shorter timeframe.

man struggling to sleepImage source: dream@do / Adobe

What makes this especially compelling is that these individuals don’t suffer the typical effects of sleep deprivation. They don’t experience increased forgetfulness, sluggishness, or elevated risks of heart disease and diabetes. In fact, super sleepers often feel worse if they sleep longer than their usual 4-6 hours, suggesting their sleep cycles are finely tuned for optimal function.

While sleep needs can vary by age and individual, most adults rely on longer rest to feel alert and healthy. There’s been a lot of back and forth in the scientific community on just how long we need to sleep, but researchers say there is no one-size-fits-all answer. That’s why understanding the biology behind super sleepers could have major implications for treating sleep disorders and improving sleep efficiency for everyone.

So far, scientists have identified at least five genes linked to short sleep patterns, and SIK3 is one of the most promising. Researchers believe it could become a target for new sleep therapies that help people get the restorative benefits of sleep in less time.

Don’t Miss: A supercomputer figured out when all life on Earth will end

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News