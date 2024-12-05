Researcher creates 30% stronger concrete using nanocrystals and nanofibers

Researchers at Purdue University have found a way to make concrete 30 percent stronger. Tests run against the new concrete show it is able to resist bending for longer than traditional concrete when external force is applied. The key to this stronger concrete? A special type of nanocellulose made of nanocrystals and nanofibers.

The discovery was made by Jeffrey Youngblood and other researchers at the university. they found that by increasing the heat of hydration, the chemically modified nanocellulose improved the way that cement paste behaves through multiple chemical reactions.

Youngblood says that the result is a much stronger concrete that utilizes nanocrystals to bolster the mechanical properties of the cement and provide better performance. The researchers believe that the concrete could be used to build roads, bridges, and even buildings. However, it has some steep competition to stand up to.

Image source: lukas gojda/Adobe

We’ve seen quite a few different advancements in the concrete industry these past few years, including coffee-reinforced concrete and climate-friendly concrete that can heal itself completely. Whether or not this new Purdue formula can do all of that remains to be seen. However, it is still exciting to see researchers looking for new ways to improve concrete overall.

The use of concrete reinforced with nanocrystals is unlikely to replace traditional cement anytime soon. However, it could lead to other developments that help strengthen concrete even more, providing ways to build bridges, roads, and other structures that can even withstand the test of time—like ancient Roman concrete.

The researchers haven’t shared a full paper on their findings just yet. But, with so many plans on how to utilize the concrete going forward, it is likely we’ll see some research released in the future. For now, we can at least look forward to the fact that so many researchers are looking for innovative ways to improve how we build structures, which will hopefully lead to further improvements across the concrete industry.