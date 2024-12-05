Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iPhone 16 iOS 18 iCloud Sony WH-1000XM4 Review Best Movies M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
GAME-CHANGER: New AI builds websites with 1 prompt!
FREE AirPods 4 from T-Mobile for Cyber Week
Home Science News

Researcher creates 30% stronger concrete using nanocrystals and nanofibers

By
Published Dec 4th, 2024 7:05PM EST
MIT concrete supercapacitor
Image: Kler / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Researchers at Purdue University have found a way to make concrete 30 percent stronger. Tests run against the new concrete show it is able to resist bending for longer than traditional concrete when external force is applied. The key to this stronger concrete? A special type of nanocellulose made of nanocrystals and nanofibers.

The discovery was made by Jeffrey Youngblood and other researchers at the university. they found that by increasing the heat of hydration, the chemically modified nanocellulose improved the way that cement paste behaves through multiple chemical reactions.

Youngblood says that the result is a much stronger concrete that utilizes nanocrystals to bolster the mechanical properties of the cement and provide better performance. The researchers believe that the concrete could be used to build roads, bridges, and even buildings. However, it has some steep competition to stand up to.

roadImage source: lukas gojda/Adobe

We’ve seen quite a few different advancements in the concrete industry these past few years, including coffee-reinforced concrete and climate-friendly concrete that can heal itself completely. Whether or not this new Purdue formula can do all of that remains to be seen. However, it is still exciting to see researchers looking for new ways to improve concrete overall.

The use of concrete reinforced with nanocrystals is unlikely to replace traditional cement anytime soon. However, it could lead to other developments that help strengthen concrete even more, providing ways to build bridges, roads, and other structures that can even withstand the test of time—like ancient Roman concrete.

The researchers haven’t shared a full paper on their findings just yet. But, with so many plans on how to utilize the concrete going forward, it is likely we’ll see some research released in the future. For now, we can at least look forward to the fact that so many researchers are looking for innovative ways to improve how we build structures, which will hopefully lead to further improvements across the concrete industry.

Don’t Miss: We may soon be able to get sleep’s benefits without actually sleeping

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News