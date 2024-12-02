We may soon be able to get sleep’s benefits without actually sleeping

The restorative effects of sleep on the brain are well known, but what happens at the neural level remains a fascinating mystery. A groundbreaking study led by researchers from Rice University, Houston Methodist, and Weill Cornell Medical College sheds light on how non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep impacts cognitive and behavioral performance, and we may soon be able to get those benefits without even sleeping.

The study itself focuses on NREM sleep, the lighter sleep stage often experienced during naps. Researchers examined neural activity in macaques performing visual tasks before and after a 30-minute NREM sleep session. Using advanced multielectrode arrays, the team recorded activity from thousands of neurons across brain regions critical for vision and executive functions.

The results were striking: after sleep, the animals demonstrated significantly improved task accuracy, such as distinguishing rotated images, compared to their pre-sleep performance. These results suggest that NREM sleep has a direct impact on the brain’s cognitive performance.

Image source: agenturfotografin/Adobe

The key mechanism driving this improvement was the synchronization of neurons during NREM sleep, characterized by low-frequency delta waves. However, this synchronization transitioned to desynchronization after sleep, allowing neurons to fire more independently. This post-sleep state enhanced the brain’s capacity to process and encode information more effectively.

Remarkably, the researchers replicated the cognitive benefits of sleep using low-frequency electrical stimulation of the visual cortex. By applying 4-Hz stimulation, mimicking the delta waves of NREM sleep, they induced neural desynchronization in awake macaques, thus causing the performance-enhancing effects of sleep to trigger even without sleeping.

This artificial stimulation boosted task performance to levels comparable to those observed after sleep. The study also revealed that sleep weakens both excitatory and inhibitory neural connections, with inhibitory connections reduced more significantly.

This dynamic increases overall excitation, resetting the brain for better information processing. These findings suggest that specific brain stimulation techniques could emulate sleep’s benefits, offering a future where cognitive and perceptual enhancements are achievable even without rest.

By uncovering how NREM sleep impacts the brain’s performance, this research paves the way for revolutionary therapies, which could be used alongside other cognitive therapies that focus on the other recovery effects sleep has on the brain.