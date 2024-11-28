Optical disc made from diamonds and lasers stores data for millions of years

Diamonds are often considered symbols of eternal love. However, their potential to preserve information for millions of years might be even more extraordinary. Researchers have recently developed a diamond-based data storage system that sets a new benchmark, achieving an impressive storage density of 1.85 terabytes per cubic centimeter.

To put it into perspective, a diamond optical disc of the same size as a standard Blu-ray could hold 100 terabytes of data—equivalent to 2,000 Blu-rays—while far outlasting their limited lifespan of a few decades. This futuristic storage solution could completely change how we handle data.

The researchers discovered a technique that uses laser pulses to modify the internal structure of a diamond, creating tiny empty spaces at the atomic level. These spaces exhibit unique levels of brightness and serve as the foundation of the diamond storage system.

By adjusting the laser’s energy, the researchers say they can precisely control the number and arrangement of the spaces created within the diamond. This method has already demonstrated a remarkable 99 percent accuracy in storing and retrieving data, including a series of historical photos.

Traditional data storage solutions, like hard drives or optical discs, degrade over time and require periodic maintenance. This new diamond storage system could offer unmatched durability, possibly retaining data for millions of years at room temperature without any need for upkeep.

The current system the researchers have devised relies on small diamond pieces and expensive equipment. However, the team envisions future versions that could be miniaturized into devices as compact as a microwave oven.

Although this technology isn’t commercially ready yet, it holds immense promise for organizations requiring long-term data preservation. With further advancements, this innovation could redefine how humanity archives its most valuable information.

The possibilities don’t end there, either. As technology evolves, we might see diamonds becoming the ultimate storage guardians of our digital legacy.