Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Galaxy Star Projector Amazon
    09:43 Deals

    This awesome $32 gadget went viral on TikTok and now Amazon shoppers are obsessed
  2. Best Kitchen Gadgets
    08:33 Deals

    Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $23 gadget that should be in every kitchen
  3. How To Save Money On Your Cable Bill
    15:37 Deals

    Your cable company is furious that we’re telling you about this $59 box on Amazon
  4. Amazon Gift Card
    07:58 Deals

    $25 in free Amazon credit beats any Prime Day deal – here’s how to get it
  5. Prime Day Deals
    07:58 Deals

    Amazon has 10 new early Prime Day deals you need to see to believe
Science

Now that they’ve ruined the world, advertisers want to put commercials in your dreams

June 15th, 2021 at 8:38 PM
By
Online ads

We now live in a world that’s so flooded with offline and online ads that there are legitimate conversations being had now about the feasibility of advertisers targeting your dreams next.

Ads, of course, already dictate so much about how we experience the world, especially the internet — from streaming services like Hulu to news websites and so much more. So much so that it sometimes feels like we’re eventually going to get to a point in the future where, whenever we meet somebody new, we’re going to have to stop and watch at least 5 seconds of an ad first. Sounds like an exaggeration? How about after you consider the fact that legitimate research is being done around the possibility of basically incepting commercials into our dreams. “Dream incubation advertising” is an actual thing that actual people are talking about and researching, according to the journal Science which reported in recent days that not only is this a legitimate field of research — but it’s actually spooked enough academics that a group of them have signed on to an op-ed warning about the implications here.

Today's Top Deal Prime members save $27 on the super-popular Fire TV Stick 4K Essentials Bundle! List Price:$72.97 Price:$55.97 You Save:$17.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

“Dream incubation advertising is not some fun gimmick, but a slippery slope with real consequences,” they write on the op-ed website EOS. “Our dreams cannot become just another playground for corporate advertisers.”

It’s actually quite extraordinary to stop and consider that things have gotten to this point, that the Facebook-Google duopoly has engorged itself on so much of the digital ad market, like a morbidly obese wolf with an infinite appetite, that advertisers and the companies that serve them are running out of, you know, normal options, such that they have to think about invading our minds while we sleep.

Ads have ruined the Internet from Showerthoughts

Indeed, advertising and the hyper-targeting of users to serve up better and more relevant ads are an increasingly nettlesome fact of life in this day and age — which explains why researchers would want to go to great lengths to try something like this. From the Science journal:

“‘People are particularly vulnerable (to suggestion) when asleep,’ says Adam Haar, a cognitive scientist and Ph.D. student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology … Haar invented a glove that tracks sleep patterns and guides its wearers to dream about specific subjects by playing audio cues when the sleeper reaches a susceptible sleep stage. He says he has been contacted by three companies in the past 2 years, including Microsoft and two airlines, asking for his help on dream incubation projects.”

Related coverage:

Today's Top Deal Add hands-free Alexa to your car for $14.99 instead of $50 with this crazy early Prime Day deal! Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to outlets like Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can be found hunched protectively over his burgeoning collection of vinyl, as well as nursing his Whovianism and bingeing on a variety of TV shows you probably don’t like.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information