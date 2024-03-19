Click to Skip Ad
New York is giving away free eclipse glasses – here’s how to get a pair

By
Published Mar 19th, 2024 12:45PM EDT
eclipse glasses
Image: nacho roca / Adobe

April’s impending total solar eclipse is the last eclipse of its kind we’ll see for another 20 years. It’s a pretty big deal as far as cosmic events go, and a lot of people will undoubtedly be heading outside to get a view of the eclipse as best they can. If you live in New York, the state is actually giving away free eclipse glasses to help keep your eyes safe. Here’s how to claim yours.

How to get free eclipse glasses in New York

New York residents will be able to head to one of 30 different locations to pick up a free, limited-edition pair of I LOVE NY eclipse glasses. The state is allowing up to two per person while supplies last. 

New York isn’t the only place offering free eclipse glasses for eclipsegoers, either. Warby Parker, the popular affordable glasses company, also offers free eclipse glasses to those who need them. As with anything like this, the supplies won’t last forever, so it’s best to strike sooner rather than later if you want to claim a pair of free New York eclipse glasses.

total solar eclipse
This is what a total solar eclipse looks like, and you’ll soon have the opportunity to see one in real life. Image source: Petr Mašek / Adobe

If you’re interested in picking up a pair, you can head to some of the following locations:

New York State Welcome Centers, including the Adirondacks Welcome Center, the Capital Region Welcome Center, the New Baltimore Travel Plaza on NYS Thruway, and more. For a full list, you should visit the I LOVE NY website.

The glasses that New York state is offering are certified with ISO 12312-2, making them safe for solar eclipses like the one we’re expecting on April 8. Considering the solar maximum is close to hitting, solar activity is going to continue to ramp up in the days leading up to the eclipse, and it could make the eclipse even more intense than usual. 

As such, protecting your eyes is paramount. Viewing an eclipse without proper eye gear will result in serious damage to your eyes. So, if you’re in New York for the eclipse, take advantage of these free I Love New York eclipse glasses to keep yourself and your family safe.

