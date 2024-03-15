How to get free solar eclipse glasses for April’s total solar eclipse

April’s total solar eclipse is set to be the last eclipse of its kind that the U.S. will see for nearly 20 years. It’s a pretty big deal. But if you plan to head outside or travel somewhere to see it for yourself, you’re going to need to protect yourself. Luckily, Warby Parker is giving away free solar eclipse glasses, which means you can stay protected without having to spend a dime.

It’s definitely a nice gesture to see from the prescription glasses company, which offers a unique “try-at-home” option for folks to test out various styles of glasses. Of course, what we’re really here to talk about is the eclipse glasses that the company is offering, so here’s how to claim your pair.

Warby Parker shared the plans to offer free eclipse glasses on its website. The glasses will be available at all Warby Parker stores from April 1 to April 8, when the eclipse actually begins. There is the caveat, of course, of “while supplies last,” and considering how big of a deal this eclipse is, you’re probably going to want to go sooner rather than later.

The path of totality for April’s solar eclipse will see the sun covered by the moon completely from the northeastern corner of Maine to the southwestern edge of Texas, where it meets Mexico. Thousands are expected to travel to various parts of the country along the path, and you can find a Warby Parker near your destination (or your hometown if you aren’t traveling) by heading over to the company’s store locator.

Eclipse glasses aren’t overly expensive, but as many people are trying to get their hands on them, they have become a bit harder to find, especially from brands that are trusted. Ensuring you purchase a good pair of eclipse glasses is vital to protecting your eyes from the effects of the eclipse, and Warby Parker’s free solar eclipse glasses are ISO-certified, which means they’ll protect your eyes properly.