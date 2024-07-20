Mice lived 20% longer after astounding anti-aging drug trial

Scientists have found an unlikely anti-aging drug in the form of an anti-inflammatory drug that is designed to inhibit an inflammatory molecule known as interleukin-11 (IL-11). The drug was found to extend the lifespan of mice by almost 20 percent.

This is a surprising and exciting development, as scientists have been looking for ways to stop or even reverse aging for decades. Typically, inflammation is considered a good thing. It can help our bodies fight off disease and protect us from injury.

However, like anything good, too much can actually be bad, and too much inflammation can cause cells to become damaged and even accelerate the rate at which our bodies age. That’s why scientists were curious to see how well an anti-inflammatory drug might work as an anti-aging drug.

Image source: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS / Adobe

And the results speak for themselves. Sure, 20 percent might not sound like a huge number, but overall, that’s several more years of life that folks could have to spend with their families before passing on. Of course, seeing these results in mice does not guarantee that we will see similar results in humans.

Clinical trials will need to test the efficiency of this IL-11 blocking anti-aging drugs in humans to see just how effective they are at preventing aging in human cells. If successful, then we could perhaps see these drugs being used in the future to help mitigate the effects of aging, especially those caused by inflammation in the body.

The researchers also have to ensure that the anti-aging drug doesn’t completely eliminate inflammation, as a healthy amount is good for the body and helps you age normally. While we want to slow the aging process, we do not want to stop it altogether, as the body needs to age in order for it to work properly.

Multiple trials are currently underway to see how IL-11 therapies affect the human body, especially those with certain inflammatory conditions like pulmonary fibrosis. However, none of those are presently looking at the potential anti-aging effects the drugs might have.