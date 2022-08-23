Behold the ‘most ridiculously detailed’ photo of the Moon you’ve ever seen

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy continues to deliver some of the most spectacular photographs of stellar objects we’ve ever seen. McCarthy, who goes by @cosmic_background on Instagram, has quite the eye when photographing the sky. And now, that eye has paid off once more with the most detailed photo of the Moon you’ve ever seen.

The amount of detail in this photo of the Moon is mind-blowing

McCarthy shared the photos on Instagram this week. McCarthy says he teamed up with astrophotographer @cosmic.speck on Instagram to create the most detailed photo of the Moon.

The images are titled “The Hunt for Artemis,” and McCarthy says they named it in honor of the imminent Artemis 1 mission which will take NASA’s Orion capsule to the Moon. It’s the first time that NASA has actively worked towards a manned mission to the Moon since the Apollo program in the 1970s.

This ridiculously detailed photo of the Moon is also available as a limited-edition print on McCarthy’s website. However, prints are selling out fast, so you may want to hurry if you want to show off the sheer beauty of this shot on your wall. It’s always amazing to see what astrophotographers are capable of capturing.

This photo is yet another testament to these astrophotographers’ talent and capability. It’s also a testament to the sheer beauty that celestial objects like our own Moon offer. Check out the full image for all the details on McCarthy’s Instagram page.

Image source: SN / Adobe

When Artemis III takes humans to the Moon in the future, photos like this amazingly detailed photo of the Moon will have even more meaning. That’s because we’ll finally put boots on the lunar surface again for the first time in 50 years, marking yet another major achievement for humankind.

And more than that, it will also start a new era for space exploration. An era that will hopefully include the first manned mission to Mars and more iconic achievements.

As I mentioned, this super detailed photo of the Moon isn’t the only piece with which McCarthy has mesmerized sky watchers. You may also want to check out previous photos he has released, like this extremely detailed photo of our Sun.