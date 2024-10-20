Yeedi M12 Ultra Plus review: Next-level vacuuming and mopping

M12 Ultra Plus Rating: 4 Stars Yeedi’s best robot vacuum and mop offers a great cleaning experience, but a not so smart robot. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 4 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Great suction power

After we reviewed the Yeedi C12 Pro Plus robot vacuum last month, Ecovacs sub-brand Yeedi sent BGR its new M12 Ultra Plus. With improved vacuum and mop capabilities, it builds upon what the C12 Pro Plus did so well. After a month of tests, this is what you need to know before buying the Yeedi M12 Ultra Plus robot and vacuum.

Yeedi M12 Ultra Plus specs

Suction Power (Pa) 11,800 Mop System OZMO Turbo 2.0 Cleaning Mode Vacuum; mop; vacuum and mop;

vacuum first and then mop Edge Mopping TruEdge Auto-Refill (station to robot) Yes Barrier Crossing Ability (inch) 0.78 Battery Capacity (mAh) 5,200 Auto-empty Dust Yes Dust Bag Capacity (L) 3.4 Automatic Mop Cleaning Yes Hot Water Mop Washing 158ºF Clean Water Tank Capacity (L) 4 Dirty Water Tank Capacity (L) 3.5 Hot Air Drying 113 Navigation LDS Obstacle Avoidance 3D Structured light Zone Cleaning Yes Smart Voice Assistant Alexa, Alice, Google Assistant Foot Touch Control Yes Mopping Pads 2 pairs Dust Bag 4

Design and station improvements

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The M12 Ultra Plus is Yeedi’s high-end robot vacuum and mop. Introduced in September, I couldn’t help but compare Yeedi’s robot with Roborock’s latest Qrevo Curv, which I also recently reviewed. Even though Roborock’s option is more premium (it costs more and has more features), they both have unique designs.

In Yeedi’s case, the new Mini OMNI Station has a modern, minimalistic design. It serves as both a docking station for charging the Yeedi robot vacuum and a system for automatically emptying the dust bin and washing the mop. The overall design emphasizes ease of use and maintenance, reducing the need for users to empty the robot vacuum frequently, as the base takes care of this task by automatically collecting and storing dirt.

It also offers 70ºC hot water mop washing, smart auto emptying, hot air drying, one-tap self-cleaning, auto tank refill, and a detachable clean case. This is a vast improvement over the C12 Pro Plus, especially with the hot water mop washing feature.

For the robot itself, the design improvements include the ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle Technology, which helps the vacuum avoid getting tangled on hair and wires, while it also can lift the mop when cleaning carpets and other surfaces.

The mops can be easily removed, but this is both a perk and a problem. Several times, I saw one of the mops detach from the M12 Ultra Plus because it encountered a wire. After that, the robot kept cleaning without one of the mops, which can be an issue in the cleaning process.

Easy to set up, but the app needs work

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

After testing a few robot vacuums and trying different apps, it’s easy to see that they all look pretty much the same. However, while Yeedi’s looks a bit cleaner, I found the mapping feature a bit frustrating. Roborock’s robot vacuums usually can identify different rooms, so whenever I need to mark an off-limits area or create a new room, it’s easy to do so.

However, Yeedi’s robot didn’t recognize the rooms and made the map of my house weirdly large. I tried to manually create rooms after a few rounds of cleaning, but the app sometimes didn’t let me merge or split rooms. This is problematic if I need to clean a specific area and also impacts how the robot handles the cleaning process in certain areas. The issue, once again, is likely due to the LDS scanner, while Roborock usually uses LiDAR.

Great vacuum and mop, but (sometimes) dumb robot

Why are you stuck there? Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With up to 11,800 Pa Suction Power, Yeedi’s M12 Ultra Plus did a great job cleaning floors during this review. What I like the most is the ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle technology, which doesn’t make hair obstruct the robot’s wheels or brushes. Yeedi says the “V-shaped roller brush efficiently eliminates hair with a 21º design and anti-static bristles.” In addition, the Dual Comb Teeth Arrays enhance performance by proactively sweeping hair into the suction port—and this has been an issue so far with other robot vacuums.

Since the M12 Ultra Plus also mops the floor, it always makes the house feel extra clean. I love that it goes back to the station to clean itself before it goes to a different room. In addition, the mop moves around to ensure it cleans every corner. However, as mentioned above, almost every time it cleans, one of the mops is left behind because it is tangled in furniture or a cable.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Even though I try to keep wires off the floor and don’t leave the room when it’s running, I always have to keep an eye on it. Just yesterday, I set it to clean the house while I was away, and it got stuck between the two office desks we have at home. I don’t even know how it managed that, but I feel I always have to walk around the house to make sure it isn’t trapped somewhere or didn’t lose a mop. The M12 Ultra Plus is not smart enough to avoid wires and tight corners.

Battery life

The Yeedi M12 Ultra Plus features a 5,200 mAh battery. Although my apartment is bigger than what the app says, it cleans around 592 square feet, as I keep the bathroom doors closed. Even using the Strong power suction mode and the mop capabilities, it always finishes with around 45% battery.

That said, this robot can clean most houses without issues. If you like a spot-free home, you can ask it to vacuum your home twice, and should still have some battery life left.

Price and final thoughts

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Yeedi’s M12 Ultra Plus costs $1,099. It offers better specs than most robots in this price range, especially because they lack the great ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle technology. It has fantastic vacuum and mop capabilities, but I must confess I have been annoyed by the mop detaching and the bot getting stuck in some areas of my house. The smarts could use an upgrade.

If you don’t think this will be an issue in your home, you have nothing to worry about. This robot also has a nice dock design and needs little maintenance, which is great.

Yeedi always offers great deals on its products, so if you follow the company on social media, you might get this one for even less than the MSRP. Right now, the robot can be found for 40% off, which makes it an even more tempting deal.