Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox review: Finally built for the console

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox Rating: 4 Stars

Great audio quality Highly comfortable

Highly comfortable Versatile

Versatile Sound customization features

Sound customization features Great microphone Cons No 3.5mm port

No 3.5mm port Noise isolation could be better Buy From List Price Sale Price Razer $200 $200 See It

Razer has been consistently building some of the best gaming headsets for the price for some time now. The main-line Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is constantly rated amongst the best wireless gaming headsets for PC, thanks to its excellent audio quality and highly comfortable fit. But now, finally, Razer is expanding the V2 Pro beyond the PC, with a new version of the headset purpose-built for the PlayStation or Xbox.

You might assume that the expansion isn’t really all that big of a deal — but in this price range, the headset represents a compelling option for those who want high-end features at a reasonable price. How does the BlackShark V2 Pro perform in the real world? I’ve been using the headset for a while now to find out. Note: I’m testing the Xbox model in particular — but there’s a dedicated PlayStation model too. I’ll get into compatibility a little later.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox design

The console-specific versions of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro look more or less the same as the PC version — but that’s certainly not a bad thing. All versions of the headset are available in black or white models, and the Xbox version has the same protruding volume knob, soft padding, and so on.

On the left ear cup, you’ll find the port for the included detachable microphone, along with a power button, microphone mute button, and USB-C port for charging. You’ll also get the volume knob, which protrudes from the side of the ear cup, and in the Xbox version, can also be used to tweak the game/chat mix. On the right ear cup, you’ll find the SmartSwitch button, which allows you to switch between the 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections. That’s pretty handy.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

There’s one missing feature though. There’s no 3.5mm port. That means that you cannot use the headset through a wired connection, including the USB-C port. That’s pretty unfortunate, especially given the fact that wireless headsets eventually run out of battery.

Overall, the build of the BlackShark V2 Pro for consoles is excellent. The headset does have a largely plastic build, but the matte plastic looks and feels premium, and I never felt like it would break. The use of more plastic also allows for the headset to be lighter than it otherwise would be — and there’s still a metal frame that helps strengthen its structure.

The earcups are infinitely adjustable when it comes to sizing, but don’t expect the headset to fold up. It is a bit bulky, and the lack of folding ability means that it’s not the most portable option out there, despite being lightweight. Most gaming headsets don’t really need to be portable — they’ll live near your PC or console. But as soon as you introduce Bluetooth, you’re signaling that the headset can be used for more than just gaming, in which case portability can be very helpful.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Also in the box is the 2.4GHz dongle, which is how you’ll connect the headset to your console or other device. The Xbox model’s dongle has a switch to change between USB and Xbox modes — and it’s a little bulkier than the dongle included with the PlayStation model, due to the fact that it includes a Microsoft-required security chip. It’s still pretty small, though. Also in the box is a USB-A to USB-C cable for charging and a USB-A to female USB-C adapter cable.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox comfort

One of the best things about the BlackShark V2 Pro for PC is how comfortable it is — and that remains true for the console-focused models too. Much of its highly comfortable fit has to do with how lightweight the headset is — once you adjust the ear cups to the right fit and put the headset on, you could easily forget that you’re wearing it after 10 minutes or so.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The padding around the ear cups and under the headband is quite plush and soft, and the clamp force is tight enough to keep the headset firmly on your head but light enough to prioritize comfort. The headband nicely distributes weight, too.

Really, there are no major downsides to the comfort level of this headset. It can get slightly warm after hours of use, but that’s true of every headset, and actually, this headset does so less thanks to its use of breathable fabric.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox features and battery

The Razer BlackShark V2 for Xbox comes with a range of features, both for gaming and other kinds of use. This particular model is actually quite compatible — and more so than the PlayStation model.

A quick primer on gaming peripheral compatibility. Microsoft requires that wireless accessories for the Xbox have a special security chip, but Sony has no such requirement for the PlayStation. The result is that you can actually use the Xbox model on the PlayStation, but you can’t use the PlayStation model on the Xbox. The only disadvantage to doing so is the fact that you can’t control the game/chat mix straight from the headset itself when you’re using the Xbox model with the PlayStation — so you’ll have to do so in the PlayStation’s software. All that to say, if you’re a multi-console gamer, you should buy the Xbox model. It also works with all kinds of other devices — including computers, smartphones, and the Nintendo Switch. Thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity, the headset can be used for all kinds of day-to-day listening as well.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The headset actually comes with a series of sound profile tuning options, which may or may not come in handy. There are the basic sound profiles, like “Game,” “Movie,” and “Music,” but there are also dedicated sound profiles that Razer says it has partnered with game studios for. There are dedicated profiles for Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Fortnite, which can supposedly help gamers better hear details in the game. Lastly, there’s a custom sound profile that you can tweak in the dedicated Razer Audio Setup for the Xbox app. You’ll have to decide for yourself if you want to regularly switch between sound profiles, or just stick with one.

The battery life on the headset is excellent too. According to Razer, it ranges from 48 and 70 hours, with the difference coming down to how you use the headset. If you use it exclusively on a console, you’ll get 48 hours — but on a PC you’ll get up to 70 hours. Use it with both, and you’ll get somewhere in between. Regardless, however, it’s great battery life overall, and while you won’t get features like the replaceable battery you can find on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro. But if you’re good about keeping your headset charged up, it won’t matter.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox sound quality

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox comes with Razer’s TriForce 50mm drivers, just like the PC version of the headset. That’s a good thing — it sounds quite good. The headset itself is capable of generally accurate frequency response, however, your particular audio experience will obviously depend on the sound profile you go for.

The bass response, for starters, is powerful and thick. With the EQ settings set to a supposedly flat response, the bass was a little more emphasized than I might have liked, and that can translate to some muddiness — though pull that back a little, and things become a little more natural-sounding. The low mids extended that muddiness a little, while the high mids, by default, felt a little weak.

The highs were relatively clear and detailed, allowing for a crisp overall listening experience.

As you might be able to tell, out of the box, the frequency response wasn’t necessarily my favorite. But that’s the advantage of being able to customize an EQ. Cut some of the bass back a little, and given the high mids and, in particular, highs, a bit more oomph, and you have a pretty natural-sounding headset. You might not want a natural sound response though. Perhaps you prefer extra bass. Again, therein lies the magic of customizable EQ.

The main downside to the audio experience on the BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox is the fact that it’s not great at sound isolation. There’s no active noise cancelling technology here, but the headset also isn’t all that great at naturally blocking outside audio, so if you game in generally noisy environments, it might be turning to a headset that does have ANC.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox microphone quality

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The great sound experience doesn’t just relate to playing back audio — it also relates to capturing audio. The microphone on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is very good, which means that your teammates will hear your voice in good detail.

To be clear, the microphone probably isn’t quite good enough to record podcasts, and if you’re looking for something to create media with, it’s still worth investing in a dedicated microphone. But, for gaming with others, it beats the vast majority of the competition out there.

Conclusions

At $200, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro represents an excellent option for gamers who want something wireless and versatile. It offers an excellent audio response, a high-quality microphone, and a comfortable fit.

The competition

There’s plenty of competition in the gaming headset space, but the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro rises to the challenge. My favorite gaming headset is still the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, but that headset is also quite a bit more expensive. In the ~$200 price range, there are headsets like the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, which has a 300-hour battery, but isn’t quite as versatile, and won’t work with the Xbox anyway, unless you use it through a wired connection.

Should I buy the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox?

Yes. It’s an excellent gaming headset overall.