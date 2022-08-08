Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass

Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.

The problem with this vodka is that it might contain broken glass, which can lead to injuries if ingested.

Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka recall

Minhas Sask Ventures recently issued the vodka recall. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) published the notice at this link.

The action only concerns a single lot of Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka from Sask Prairie. You’ll have to look for 750 ml (25.66 oz) bottles with UPC: 0 62811 60018 3 and code 2022-078. The company sold the recalled vodka in Ontario, according to the report.

The CFIA recall notice only says the company recalled the product due to pieces of glass. It’s unclear what caused the problem. But we do routinely see recall actions that involve the presence of foreign material in drinks or food products. Glass is one possibility, but pieces of metal and plastic resulting from production issues would also trigger recalls.

It’s unlikely that customers reported any injuries, as such events would be reported. This doesn’t lower the risk of injury though, as customers can still swallow pieces of glass when drinking the vodka.

The recall announcement doesn’t include any photos of the product, but Sask Liquor sells the vodka online. Here’s how it’s described:

6 times distilled vodka infused with the tangy flavor of dill pickles. Full-bodied with a surprisingly delicate finish. Perfect for Caesars and cocktails.

The website also identifies the producer, Minhas Sask Ventures, which matches the CFIA recall notice. A quick look over at Minhas’s website will tell you the Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka is not available for sale. But there is no product recall notice on the website.

What you should do

If you own Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka with the identifiers above, that means it’s part of the recall. You should not continue drinking it or serving the vodka to others.

The best course of action would be to return it to the place of purchase for a refund. The CFIA recall notice doesn’t mention refunds, but you can reach out to Minhas for more details. You’ll find complete contact information for the company at this link.

Finally, the full recall notice is available from the Canadian health authority at this link.