Urgent dog treat recall: These treats might be tainted with Salmonella

It’s not just food for humans that can get contaminated with Salmonella and trigger product recalls. Sometimes, pet food might contain dangerous bacteria that can make humans sick as well as their pets. That’s the case for Stormberg Foods, which announced a recall for a variety of chicken dog treats that might contain Salmonella.

Stormberg Foods chicken dog treats recall

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA & CS) recently notified Stormberg that a sample they collected tested positive for Salmonella. As a result, the company issued a recall for chicken dog treats sold under three different brands.

The FDA published the announcement at this link.

The following types of dog treats are included in the recall. You’ll find the product codes on the back of the packages, to the left or right of the UPC barcode:

1 oz Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips UPC: 8 50025 54628 7; All batch numbers; Exp Dates: 06/06/23 to 06/23/23

4 oz Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips UPC: 8 50025 54611 9; All batch numbers; Exp Dates: 06/06/23 to 06/23/23

10 oz Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips UPC: 8 50025 54610 2; All batch numbers; Exp Dates: 06/06/23 to 06/23/23

4 oz Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips UPC: 8 50025 54682 9; All batch numbers; Exp Dates: 06/06/23 to 06/23/23

4 oz Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps UPC: 8 60001 92832 7; All batch numbers; Exp Dates: 06/06/23 to 06/23/23

8 oz Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps UPC: 8 60001 92833 4; All batch numbers; Exp Dates: 06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Stormberg distributed the three brands above nationwide between June 8th and June 22nd. Buyers might have purchased them online or in various third-party retail stores.

Salmonella can infect dogs and humans

The company has not received any illness reports related to the dog treats in the recall. However, customers who might still have supply from the three brands above still risk exposure to Salmonella.

The bacteria can infect both dogs and humans. Animals with Salmonella infections might be lethargic and develop diarrhea, which may be bloody. Other potential symptoms include fever, vomiting, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain. Even without symptoms, infected dogs might spread the bacteria to other pets and humans.

People obviously aren’t going to eat the chicken dog treats in the recall. But they still handle the food for their pets. After handling the treats, failure to clean their hands and surfaces can lead to infection.

Healthy people who get the bacteria can experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. But some people might experience more severe complications, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

What you should do

Stormberg urges buyers to contact the company to arrange returns or obtain information for proper disposal of the contaminated chicken dog treats in the recall.

Refunds aren’t mentioned in the press release, but you can address them when contacting Stormberg for instructions. The company’s contact information is available in the press release at this link.

Separately, people who experienced Salmonella symptoms should contact a doctor for guidance.

If you’ve already fed the chicken dog treats from the recall to your pet, you should consider seeing a veterinarian to determine if there’s cause for concern.