Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.

These popular chicken tenders might contain pieces of plastic and blue dye. Definitely avoid eating them if you have any left in your freezer.

Watch out for these Perdue chicken tenders

The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently released the public health alert.

The agency explains that the foreign material contamination problem was discovered after a customer filed a complaint. The person found a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside the chicken tenders. It’s unclear what caused the contamination.

Perdue produced the frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken tenders on July 12th, 2022. BJ’s Wholesale Club distributed the chicken tenders nationwide.

A recall action usually follows whenever companies or consumers detect potential contamination with a foreign material like glass, plastic, metal, or anything else that isn’t on the ingredients list. In this case, it’s not technically a recall because the affected chicken tenders are no longer on sale in supermarkets.

The FSIS says there have been no reports of adverse reactions following the consumption of the chicken tenders in this recall-like action.

Buyers who purchased Perdue chicken tenders should check for the following identifiers:

42 oz. plastic bags containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with a “Best if Used By: 07 12 23” and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date.

establishment number “P-33944”

The images in this post should help you identify the markings mentioned above.

What you should do

The FSIS is concerned that consumers might still have Perdue chicken tenders from this warning in their freezers. That’s because the product has a long shelf life and won’t expire until next year. As such, the risk remains for buyers to eat chicken that contains pieces of plastic or dye.

The agency urges buyers not to eat the chicken tenders. Instead, they should either discard the product or return it to the place of purchase.

Customers who might have experienced any adverse reactions should consider reaching out to a doctor.

Finally, make sure you go over the official chicken tenders public health alert at this link. It contains contact information for Perdue Foods and the FSIS in case you have additional questions about this recall-like action.