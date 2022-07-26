If you bought these cookies at Trader Joe’s, there’s a recall so throw them out

Enjoy Life issued a recall for 13 desserts a few weeks ago. Internal quality assurance checks discovered that the products might contain hard plastic pieces. Customers eating these desserts risk injury, with Enjoy Life urging buyers to discard the product and seek a refund. And now, Enjoy Life has expanded the recall to include cookies sold at Trader Joe’s.

Additionally, Enjoy Life added a few extra “Best By” dates to the baked goods from the original recall.

Trader Joe’s cookies recall

Enjoy Life and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a new press release that covers the latest additions to the list of recalled products. There’s one lot of Trader Joe’s cookies that is now included in the recall, as follows:

Trader Joe’s Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies, 6 oz. – Retail UPC: 0094 0757, Best By Date: 2/3/2023

Enjoy Life also added these three Best Buy dates to the previous list of Enjoy Life desserts.

Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6. oz – Retail UPC: 853522000184, Best By Date: 2/4/2023

Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz – Retail UPC: 819597012569, Best By Date: 2/3/2023

Soft Baked Fruit & Nut Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz – Retail UPC: 819597012583, Best By Date: 2/3/2023

The complete list of products part of the Enjoy Life recall is available in the new press release at this link. We also covered the original recall, complete with the full list of Best By dates the company included in the original recall.

The new recall announcement does not provide additional information about the problem that caused the recall. It only mentions the new Best By dates for Enjoy Life products and adds the Trader Joe’s cookies that weren’t in the original recall. Enjoy Life says it became aware of the additional items following an internal investigation.

The desserts in the updated recall were available nationwide in retail stores and online. Enjoy Life notes that no other products are included in the recall.

What you should do

The new recall announcement doesn’t mention any injuries following the consumption of baked goods that might contain hard pieces of plastic. Enjoy Life posted the original recall on June 30th, with the update having been released on July 20th.

The firm also said it had received no reports of injury or illness in the initial press release. The good news is that it still hasn’t received any injury reports. But that doesn’t make the Enjoy Life or Trader Joe’s products in the recall safe to eat.

If you have any of the Enjoy Life or Trader Joe’s products in the recall, you should stop eating them immediately. The company continues to advise buyers to discard any products they have left. But they should keep the packaging so that they can receive a refund.

Customers should check out the new press release for full contact information for Enjoy Life. They’ll need to reach out to the company in order to get a refund. The recall announcement also includes more images for the 14 products in the recall, in addition to the ones we’ve added above. Again, only one Trader Joe’s cookie variant is part of this recall.