Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Captain America AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Home Lifestyle News

Trump’s return kicks off with an epic new White House website promising a ‘Golden Age’ for America

By
Published Jan 20th, 2025 5:01PM EST
President Trump
Image: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

The Trump administration wasted no time in overhauling the official White House website following his inauguration Monday, with a rousing video showing various scenes with President Trump in which he gives a thumbs up and salutes before users are then directed to a main page that declares: “AMERICA IS BACK.”

The 35-second campaign-style video, which you can check out below, is what you see when you first visit the new White House page. The video features military planes flying in formation over the presidential residence; supporters applauding Trump; a close-up of the presidential seal; a bald eagle soaring through the sky; a close-up of a pen with Trump’s signature on it; and Trump signing legislation. “Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body,” a statement on the refreshed White House site reads.

“I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America.”

Elon Musk tweeted out the video to his more than 213 million followers, captioning it with flag emojis and a one-word response: “YES!” As for the rest of the updated White House website, it includes links to news about the president as well as to executive actions. Rounding out the page are links to the new administration’s priorities, as well as bios of Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and First Lady Melania Trump.

Don’t Miss: ‘They never sent me one of these for contributing to Democrats’: Senators grill tech CEOs for supporting Trump

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Lifestyle

Latest News