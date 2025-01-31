Click to Skip Ad
This new app might be the only way to save yourself from doom scrolling

Published Jan 31st, 2025 12:19PM EST
Steppin is a new wellness app that helps you avoid phone addiction
Image: José Adorno for BGR

There’s a new app in town for those who can’t stop scrolling their phones, and this might be the most innovative idea yet. Steppin is an iPhone and Android app that wants to help you take control of your life and stop doom scrolling.

In a period where more people say they’re suffering from burnout, anxiety, and depression, staying logged in on your iPhone non-stop can also make these symptoms worse. This is why Steppin offers a simple yet unique way to take care of your mental health and body.

Basically, the app asks how much time you spend on your phone per day. Based on your answer, it gives you a beautiful estimate of how long you’ll spend looking at your phone. After discovering I could spend over 20 years looking at my iPhone screen, it asked how much I think I want to avoid using my iPhone. From six hours to four, it told me I could regain control of 10+ years of my life. Well, that’s a little better, right?

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

After that, it asks permission to control your Screen Time, access your Steps data on the Health app, and access notifications. With these three permissions enabled, you can select which apps you want to stop using that often.

From now on, the magic starts. Basically, Steppin gives you one minute of screen time per 100 steps. It’s customizable, so you can have rules that match your lifestyle and goals. It truly combines the power of working out with our everyday phone addiction.

While you can still scroll TikTok for ten minutes straight, you will at least reward yourself with 1,000 steps, which will definitely help improve your overall mood, fitness, and stress levels.

Steppin feels like one of the best ways to improve doom scrolling without making you more stressed or overstimulated. If you already have a habit of walking, you’ll see that you might already have a good life balance between scrolling your socials and having an active lifestyle.

If you have a different experience, you might feel rewarded by taking action and improving your routine with more walks, touching the grass, sunbathing, and getting in touch with real life.

Steppin is a new app, and it’s available for free at the App Store. All your data remains on your device, so you don’t have to worry about that.

