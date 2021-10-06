Click to Skip Ad
This dog food is dangerous so stop feeding it to your pet immediately

October 6th, 2021 at 9:04 AM
By
Dog Food Recall

Fromm Family Foods recently issued a recall that involves more than 5,500 cases of Fromm Shredded can Entrée dog food. The recall was issued because an examination found that the cans contained elevated levels of Vitamin D.

Fromm Family Foods is located in Wisconsin and the product in question was sold at pet stores all across the country. Pet owners who have the dog food subject to the recall should throw it away immediately.

How to tell if you have the recalled dog food

The food items subject to the recall come in 12 oz. cans. The cans all have a Best By Date of 08/2024.

The product names subject to the recall include the following:

  • Four-Star SHREDDED BEEF IN GRAVY ENTRÉE
    food for dogs, 12 cans per case, 11877
  • Four-Star SHREDDED CHICKEN IN GRAVY ENTRÉE
    food for dogs, 12 cans per case, 11881
  • Four-Star SHREDDED PORK IN GRAVY ENTRÉE
    food for dogs, 12 cans per case, 11879
  • Four-Star SHREDDED TURKEY IN GRAVY ENTRÉE
    food for dogs, 12 cans per case, 11883

The danger posed to dogs

Too much Vitamin D may not seem like a big issue, but it can cause a number of serious side effects in dogs. According to the FDA, a dog with elevated Vitamin D levels may “exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.”

What’s more, there’s also a risk for more serious and long-term symptoms, including renal dysfunction. This can ultimately lead to chronic kidney disease.

Suffice it to say, if you have the aforementioned cans at home, you should throw them out right away.

Incidentally, we’ve seen a few similar recalls over the past few weeks. In late August, for example, packages of Top Quality Dog Food were recalled due to a contamination issue involving Salmonella and Listeria.

