I’m currently in the middle of a battle to the death over what my next car is going to be, and an all-electric Ford Maverick has been a potential surprise winner of that battle if the company were to announce one is coming soon. That dream is now dead.

As reported by Autoweek, Ford’s ambitions for an all-electric version of its popular small pickup, as well as its equally popular Bronco SUV, may have some time before they come to fruition. The outlet says that “according to one of our sources, Ford has placed EV versions of the Maverick and Bronco on hold, until at least the early ‘30s.”

2022 Ford Maverick Interior Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Rumors of an EV version of the Ford Maverick have been brewing ever since the company started deliveries of the truck back in 2021 so, if you’re like me and have been hoping that those rumors would actually turn into reality, you’re likely disappointed.

I’m sure a lot of you were also excited about the idea of an electric truck with a price tag that could end up being close to half what other trucks like the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Tesla Cybertruck currently cost. I sure was, so I’m bummed to see that the all-electric Maverick — if it happens at all — might have another decade to actually roll off the production line.

Ford just made my car-buying decision easier

An all-electric version of this truck could be so key to the gap that currently exists with the Maverick lineup and yes, I’m staring right at your hybrid configuration, Ford. I’d love to buy the hybrid, but I also happen to need AWD and Ford does not allow for both of those things to coexist — forcing me to buy the fully gas version which I do not want to do.

I’m ready for my next vehicle to be an electric one, so it appears that the Ford Maverick is dropping out of that race since my Subaru Crosstrek is definitely not going to last another decade. That leaves me with the Tesla Model Y Long Range and Rivian’s upcoming R2 electric SUV which the company is set to reveal at an event on March 7th.

Image source: Rivian

Coming from a Subaru, the Rivian is definitely more up my alley. However, everything is going to come down to how much the R2 costs. While the rumors say that the new SUV, which is set to go into production in 2026, could feature a starting price of $40,000, that price could climb quickly depending on the configuration you need.

Currently, adding a larger battery, different exterior and interior colors, and offroad capabilities all up the price of the R1T and R1S, so it’s not unreasonable to suggest the same will apply to the R2. I could easily see the vehicle jump from its $40,000 base price — assuming that’s even correct — to over $50,000 with just a few upgrades.

Image source: Tesla

If that pans out, it could land me square in the path of Tesla’s Model Y which has been somewhat of a dark horse in my car-buying research journey. It would be pretty wild if, after waiting for these other vehicles to come into the fold for years, I ended up buying the one that basically everyone else has bought over the last couple of years.

Even if this works out for me with another Subaru, Rivian, or Tesla, I still feel for anyone who has been waiting for years — and will need to continue to wait — for an all-electric Maverick. That would be a dream vehicle to exist, and I hope Ford doesn’t wait another decade to make that dream a reality.