Recall warning: If you have this popular allergy medicine, stop using it now

Allergy season is in full swing, so you might have already purchased the usual products that you and your family desperately need. If Allergy Bee Gone for Kids from Buzzagogo is among them, you should know there’s a nationwide recall for one lot of the product.

Samples of the allergy remedy were tested and traces of Bacillus cereus were found. It’s a bacteria that can make anyone sick. However, it can lead to life-threatening illnesses in some groups of people.

Allergy Bee Gone recall

Buzzagogo announced the Allergy Bee Gone recall this week. You’ll find the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement at this link.

The product comes in individual tubes for topical nasal application. It’s primarily used in children to treat seasonal allergy symptoms.

Bacteria detection usually leads to product recalls, whether it’s found in food, drinks, or medicine. FDA testing revealed that some Allergy Bee Gone might contain elevated levels of yeast and mold.

Furthermore, the samples also tested positive for the Bacillus cereus bacteria. As a result, Buzzagoog initiated a recall for a single lot.

You’ll have to look for the following identifier to determine whether your Allergy Bee Gone comes from the recalled batch: lot 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC 860002022116. You’ll find the lot number and expiration date on the bottom of the carton.

Buzzagogo sold the Allergy Bee Gone nationwide. You might have purchased it from various retailers, including Amazon. Also, the company sold it directly to consumers on its website.

Why is Bacillus cereus dangerous?

People using the medicine in the recall risk developing a Bacillus cereus infection.

Non-immunocompromised patients might develop infectious complications. Bacteremia and noninvasive fungal rhinosinusitis are potential side effects. But healthy people should experience a less severe infection and are more likely to respond to treatment.

However, Immunocompromised patients risk severe illness, which might be fatal. Adverse effects include bacteremia/sepsis, pneumonia, invasive fungal rhinosinusitis, and disseminated fungal infection.

However, Buzzagogo says it has not received any complaints related to microbial concerns or reports of adverse events in connection to the Allergy Bee Gone in the recall.

What you should do

If you own Allergy Bee Gone from the recalled lot, you should stop using it right now. The company will be offering replacements or refunds. Customers should contact Buzzagogo to process their refund. You’ll find relevant contact information in the recall announcement at this link.

Also, if you’ve experienced any medical issues following the use of Allergy Bee Gone, you should contact your doctor. Similarly, you should also seek guidance if you need to find new allergy medicine after discarding the recalled Buzzagogo product.