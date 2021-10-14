Popular Nestle snacks were just recalled, so throw them out now

The FDA this week announced a food recall involving four Nestlé Professional products due to a potential mislabeling error involving peanuts. The four products in question, which we’ll get to in a minute, caused some allergic reactions even though peanuts aren’t listed as an ingredient. And seeing as how peanut allergies can sometimes be incredibly serious, and fatal at times, this is certainly a recall worth bringing to your attention.

What Nestle products are part of the food recall

The items subject to the recall involve 1.5-ounce fruit and trail mix products from the Nature’s Heart brand.

The first item included in the recall is Nature’s Heart Superfood Trail Mix. This product has a Pouch UPC of 050000211944 and a Case UPC of 050000618569. This item has a Best By date of December 2021 and April 2022. The next item that is part of the recall is Nature’s Heart Toasted Coconut Chips. The Pouch UPC for this product is 050000695454 and it has a Case UPC of 050000695454. The Best By dates for this item are January 2022, February 2022, and April 2022.

Up next, we have Nature’s Heart Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix. This has a Pouch UPC of 050000867967 and a Case UPC of 050000948758. The Best By dates for this product are December 2022 and January 2022. And the last Nestle item that is part of the recall is Nature’s Heart Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix. That has a Pouch UPC of 050000891450 and a Case UPC of 050000692514. The Best By dates for this product are January 2022 and February 2022.

To be clear, none of the products above should contain peanuts. An investigation is ongoing but Nestle believes that there might have been accidental cross-contamination with peanuts at some point during the manufacturing process.

If you have the products above, Nestle says to throw them away or bring them back to the store of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions about the food recall can call 1-800-288-8682 for more information.

Peanut allergy symptoms

For people who have a peanut allergy, even a tiny amount of the substance can prompt an adverse reaction. In rare cases, it can even be life-threatening. Again, this is why this food recall is worth highlighting.

According to the Mayo Clinic, peanut allergy symptoms typically begin within minutes after ingestion or exposure. Some of the more common symptoms include a variety of skin reactions, including hives and swelling. Itching and tingling in the mouth and throat area is another symptom.

Other symptoms to be aware of include digestive and stomach issues, tightening of the throat, trouble breathing and wheezing, and a runny nose. In a severe case where food-induced anaphylaxis occurs, symptoms include:

Constriction of airways

Swelling of the throat that makes it difficult to breathe

A severe drop in blood pressure (shock)

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

In light of the above, anyone with anaphylaxis symptoms should call 911 immediately.

Incidentally, this food recall is a bit more straightforward than a recall we covered earlier this month. In that particular instance, a brand of snack foods was recalled because some bags might have shipped with glass shards.