National Hot Dog Day 2022: Where to get free and cheap hot dogs

Few food items represent summer better than a hot dog. From grilling out with friends and family to watching the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest every 4th of July, hot dogs are synonymous with summer. As such, you probably might not be surprised to learn that there is a National Hot Dog Day, and that it happens to be today, July 20th.

We’ll do our best to guide you through all of the best deals on hot dogs today.

National Hot Dog Day deals and freebies

Below, you’ll find all of the restaurants currently offering deals for National Hot Dog Day. Click on the name of any restaurant to visit its website.

Download the Dog Haus app and join the Haus Hookup rewards program to get a free hot dog on July 20th. Show the mobile coupon to an employee.

Download the Hot Dog on a Stick rewards program and buy an Original Turkey on a Stick or a Veggie on a Stick to get a second one for free.

Use the Love’s Connect mobile app to grab a free hot dog or roller grill item.

Get a Pretzel Dog from Philly Pretzel Factory (or Walmart) for $1 on Wednesday.

Pilot Flying J myRewards Plus members get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on hot dogs.

Make any purchase on the Sheetz app and get two hot dogs for free from July 20-22.

On Friday, July 22nd from 12-4 p.m. local time, you can grab a free All American hot dog from any Original Hot Dog Factory location in the US.

Get 20% off all hot dogs at Whole Foods for National Hot Dog Day, and an extra 10% off if you’re an Amazon Prime member, from July 20-26.