Lawn mower recall: 31 people already had bolts or blades come off this popular mower

Snow Joe recalled two Sun Joe Cordless Lawn Mower models that pose a laceration hazard. There’s a problem with the mower blade, which can detach unexpectedly and lead to accidents. The company has received 31 reports of issues where the bolt securing the blade came off, or the blade itself detached from the mower.

Thankfully, there were no injuries. But owners who do not repair the Sun Joe lawn mowers from this recall will still risk serious lacerations.

Sun Joe lawn mower recall

The company recently announced the recall, which includes about 26,300 units that were sold in the US. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announcement is available at this link.

Separately, Snow Joe issued a recall for the same models in Canada, where it sold about 350 units. Canadian buyers will find the lawn mower recall report at this link.

Snow Joe’s recall covers two Sun Joe Cordless Lawn Mowers: 24V-X2-17LM and 24V-X2-17LM-CT.

The lawn mowers are light green and black, measuring 44-inch tall by 19.5-inch wide. The products weigh about 35 pounds. Moreover, the mowers feature a 17-inch cutting width. The CPSC announcement says Snow Joe is printed on the side of the mowers and the mulching bag. Images also show that Sun Joe might be printed on the units, instead of Snow Joe.

The model numbers and serial numbers appear on the white label on the ejector flap. The following serial number ranges are all included in the Sun Joe lawn mower recall:

What you should do

Snow Joe sold the lawn mowers from this recall in hardware, electronics, and department stores nationwide from June 2020 through July 2022. It also sold the products online at http://www.amazon.com, http://www.homedepot.com, http://www.walmart.com, and http://www.snowjoe.com.

The 24V-X2-17LM-CT model came without batteries and cost between $190 and $230. The 24V-X2-17LM was bundled with batteries and chargers, and was priced between $180 and $350.

If you have one of the two Sun Joe lawn mowers in this recall, you should stop using the product immediately. Snow Joe urges customers to contact the company for instructions on determining whether or not their product is part of the recall.

If your mower has been recalled, Snow Joe will provide instructions on inspecting and securing the lawn mower’s blade.

You’ll find full contact information on the CPSC website. Follow this link if you bought the Sun Joe product in Canada.

Finally, you should be aware of two other recent power tool recalls involving products that might cause accidents during use.