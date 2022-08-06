Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.

Both devices have the same problem. A part that should protect the user might lead to laceration injuries. DeWALT already received 571 malfunction reports, including 9 injuries.

DeWALT’s power tool recall

DeWALT announced the 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws recall this week. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) posted the announcement at this link. Similarly, the Canadian recall authority published its own report — you can see it here.

The company explains the power tool features a rear safety guard that can break or detach. If that happens, the user and bystanders might be exposed to projectiles. They also risk coming in contact with the power tool’s saw blade, which is obviously quite dangerous.

DeWALT sold 1,364,000 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws in the US. Moreover, Canadian buyers bought an additional 118,600 units.

In the US, the power tool models in the recall were available at Lowe’s, Home Depot, and other hardware stores nationwide. Customers might have also purchased them online at Amazon, Lowes, and other websites.

The company sold the saws for between $600 and $820 from April 2019 through May 2022.

DeWALT says the power tool recall involves models DWS779, DWS780, and DHS790 Miter Saws. You’ll find the model numbers on the saw’s nameplate. But only the models with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04 suffer from the problem.

The date codes appear on the black plastic motor end cap adjacent to the nameplate on the DWS779 and DWS780 models. The DHS790 model has the date code on the outside of the yellow plastic housing adjacent to the batteries. Furthermore, the recall only covers saws without a green dot on the nameplate or a black dot on the arm.

Makita’s cordless hedge trimmer recall

The next power tool recall also involves an electric device made for cutting. We’re looking at Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which also pose the risk of injury to users. The company announced the recall this week and this action is limited to the US. The CPSC report is available at this link.

Makita explains that the teal guard on the hedge trimmer’s shear blade is missing. As a result, the trimmer has an increased chance of causing injury while in use.

The company sold the power tool in the recall nationwide from February 2022 through June 2022. The device cost between $260 and $460. Makita sold about 2,600 units, which were available at various home improvement and hardware stores. It was also sold online via Home Depot and Amazon.

Various model numbers and serial numbers are included in the recall. You’ll find the model number on the side of the trimmer. The serial number sits on the battery mounting port.

Model Number S/N from S/N to XHU07Z 62401Y 62688Y 63136Y 63459Y

65101Y 65388Y

67401Y 67796Y

2495K 2854K

3403K 3762K

XHU07T 60961Y 61032Y 61461Y 61568Y

63921Y 64064Y

65389Y 65712Y

XHU08Z 17255Y 17326Y 18144Y 18203Y

18588Y 18683Y

19352Y 19435Y

1040K 1267K

XHU08T 17636Y 17671Y 18684Y 18839Y



Unlike DeWALT’s power tools, the Makita hedge trimmer in this recall has not yet caused any known injuries.

What you should do

If you own any of these power tools, you should stop using them to avoid the risk of injury. Both recalls offer the same remedy in the form of free repairs.

DeWALT urges customers to contact the company for info on how to receive a free repair kit. Alternatively, you can take the power tool to a DeWALT service center for a free repair. The company will contact all known buyers, but you can also reach out.

American buyers will find contact information for DeWALT at this link. Canadians should check out the local recall announcement.

Makita also instructs customers to stop using the power tools in the recall. They should contact the company to arrange a free repair.

Makita will provide consumers with a merchandise return label so they can ship the trimmer back for repairs. Then, the company will return the fixed trimmer with a teal guard on the blade. Contact information for Makita is available at this link.