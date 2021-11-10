If you take this pain medicine, there’s an FDA recall so stop and call your doctor

It’s not only essential to take the correct medicine for your condition at the right time of day. You also have to ensure you respect the dosage your physician recommends. But that’s impossible to do if the meds you received contain a higher strength than what is advertised on the packaging. That’s precisely what happened with 500mg Methocarbamol bottles from one lot, as they actually contain 750mg tablets. If you happen to take this pain medicine from Bryant Ranch Prepack, you should ensure your bottle doesn’t come from the recalled lot before continuing your treatment.

Methocarbamol 500mg recall

Bryant Ranch Prepack issued a voluntary recall for one lot of Methocarbamol 500mg tablets, the company said in a press release available from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company informs that the bottles labeled “Methocarbamol 500mg Tablets” actually contain “Methocarbamol 750mg Tablets.” That’s a higher dosage than your doctor might have instructed you to take.

The pain medication can help treat acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions. It’s usually combined with other therapies, including rest and physical therapy.

Taking the 750mg dose instead of the 500mg tablets could result in Excessive Central Nervous System depression. As a result, you might experience various symptoms that might include nausea, sedation, fainting, falls, seizures, coma, and death. If you think you’ve experienced symptoms, you should contact your doctor. But Bryant Ranch Prepack says it has not received reports of adverse events so far.

How to identify the pain medicine subject to recall

If you’ve purchased prescriptions for Methocarbamol 500mg Tablets recently, you should ensure your bottle doesn’t contain the following identification:

The affected Methocarbamol 500mg lots include the following Lot Number 163935/ Exp. Date 10/22. The product can be identified by red and white label with a yellow border at the top and bottom of the label, top of the label reads ‘Packaged by Bryant Ranch Prepack,’ labels are pictured [at this link].

The pain medicine bottles come in “counts of 30 (NDC:7133517952), 60 (NDC: 7133517954), and 90 (NDC:7133517957) pills.”

What you should do

Bryant Ranch Prepack has already started notifying distributors and customers to arrange the return of the recalled pain medicine. Distributors and physicians who received pain meds from the recalled lot should stop distributing them and return the product to Byrant.

Consumers who have bottles of Methocarbamol 500mg Tablets from the affected lot should stop using them immediately, Bryant Ranch Prepack says. You can return them and contact your physician. If you’re unsure whether the pain medicine you’ve just received is part of the recall, you should contact your doctor.

The company provides contact information for the recall in the official announcement at this link. That’s where you’ll also find details on how to report adverse reactions and quality concerns to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

While you’re checking your Methocarbamol bottles, you should also ensure that the blood pressure medicine you take is correct. Two such drugs are part of different FDA recalls.